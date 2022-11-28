The Isle of Man Tourist Trophy (IOMTT) returned in 2022 following a two-year hiatus. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic keeping racers off the Snaefell Mountain Course over that period, Arai continued to show its support for the road racing event with its customary Isle of Man TT helmet graphic. That same collaborative effort returns in 2023 with an eye-catching new design.

Crafted by longtime Valentino Rossi helmet designer Aldo Drudi, the 2023 Isle of Man TT graphic captures the event’s history and modernity. Drudi Performance integrates timeless symbols such as the Triskelion (from the Isle of Man flag), the TT logo, and a checkered flag pattern. The helmet’s red base paint calls back to the Isle of Man flag yet again while High-Viz yellow accents add a flashy touch.

Arai’s IOMTT liveries date back to 2007. The Japanese helmet house didn’t issue an IOMTT helmet in 2008, 2009, or 2021, but the series has remained true to the TT’s roots throughout its run. That’s no different in 2023. The only difference lies in the helmet under the paint.

To comply with Europe’s ECE 22.06 safety standards, Arai introduced the RX-7V EVO in 2022. The IOMTT design adorned the flagship helmet for the first time this year, and the 2023 graphic will follow suit.

“We are looking forward to the TT! It was fantastic to finally return to the Isle of Man this year and it is an event that means a lot to us at Arai,” proclaimed Arai Helmet (Europe) BV Managing Director Ingmar Stroeven. “Drudi Performance have produced another beautiful design on our range-topping RX-7V EVO that combines TT signature elements with fresh, flowing lines.”

The RX-7V EVO’s top-of-the-line PB-SNC2 shell promotes Arai’s “Glancing Off” philosophy with its R75 (75mm continuous curve radius) shape. The helmet’s ventilation system, Pinlock Max Vision visor insert, and Emergency Release system only uphold the comfort, convenience, and safety we’ve come to expect from the brand.

Arai will make the 2023 IOMTT RX-7V EVO available to the public by the end of May, 2023. The helmet will come in sizes XS-XXXL with an MSRP of €1,269 (~$1,315 USD).