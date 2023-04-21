Harley-Davidson already unveiled its 2023 range and special-edition 120th-anniversary lineup back in January, 2023. Noticeably absent from those announcements, the brand’s Custom Vehicle Operations (CVO) remain in the wings. However, the Motor Company can't keep the upcoming CVO entries under wraps.

On March 14, 2023, blogger Dr. Dan Morel released video and images of the upcoming Road Glide and Street Glide CVO models provided by a source at an unspecified Harley-Davidson factory. Unfortunately, the low-quality footage and photos divulged limited information surrounding the two premium baggers. That’s no longer the case, though, with Cycle World’s Ben Purvis uncovering details images of the 2024 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide 121 in Australian vehicle certification documents.

2023 Harley-Davidson Street Glide 2024 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide 121

We should caveat that Cycle World digitally enhanced the images for clarity, but it looks like Harley has significant updates and upgrades in store for the model. As expected, the redesigned fairing hogs much of the spotlight with its new blocky LED headlight and LED running light strips. H-D designers accent that technical look with a sleek yet angular take on the iconic Batwing fairing. A new front fender also departs from the full-sized unit on the standard Street Glide and the Street Glide ST’s hugger mudguard.

Behind the facelift, Harley refreshes the cockpit by eliminating the model’s customary analog gauges, centralizing the ride data within a new widescreen TFT display. D-pad-style controls at the left handgrip hint at a comprehensive electronics suite as well. When it comes to bodywork, Harley makes small tweaks to its proven recipe. The fuel tank looks elongated while the side panels are noticeably streamlined.

Like many CVO models, the 2024 CVO Street Glide boasts bag-mounted speakers, but the designers also shaved down the rear bottom edges for a shapelier silhouette. Between those re-sculpted bags and the rear fender, two vertically oriented brake lights seamlessly integrate into the existing layout.

Though the aesthetics and tech will benefit many cruiser riders, Harlistas will positively drool over the 121 Milwaukee-Eight V-twin. In the face of ever-tightening emissions restrictions, Purvis hypothesizes that the Motor Company will employ variable valve technology with the next-gen M8, but we’ll have to wait for Harley to confirm such speculation before we can fully assess the new powerplant.

Lastly, the documents classify the CVO Street Glide 121 as a 2024 model, so we don’t expect the brand to announce its latest CVO entries until after June, 2023. Until then, we’ll be on the lookout for more 2024 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide 121 details.