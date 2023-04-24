Kymco Pulls The Covers Off The New AK Premium In Europe

Taiwanese scooter maker Kymco has introduced a new model to compete in the luxury maxi-scooter sector. Kymco made their mark in this category with the introduction of the AK550 in 2017. However, for 2023, the business has launched the AK Premium, a sleek and powerful scooter meant to compete with the Yamaha TMAX.

The AK Premium is propelled by a 550cc twin-cylinder engine with a 270-degree crankshaft that produces 51 horsepower. For a smooth and effortless ride, the engine is combined with a continuously variable gearbox. The scooter has throttle-by-wire technology, which allows for more accurate engine control and smoother acceleration. It also has customizable riding modes, allowing users to pick from two distinct power settings.

The AK Premium has a more aggressive bodywork and a menacing front fascia with aggressive LEDs. The design is a dramatic departure from the AK550's already sporty styling, making the Premium look a lot more futuristic in design. Traction control and cruise control are among the additional features on the AK Premium, giving it a smooth and safe ride for long-distance excursions.

The new Kymco AK Premium weighs 238 kilogram, making it a heavyweight challenger in its class. For comparison, the Yamaha TMAX weights 216 kilograms. However, Kymco has made certain that the weight is well-balanced and that the scooter is accessible and easy to ride. The AK Premium is a formidable player in the premium maxi-scooter sector, thanks to its powerful engine, stylish appearance, and luxury amenities.

The AK Premium will retail for 10,999 Euros (about $12,206 USD) from Kymco, giving it a competitive alternative in the premium maxi-scooter market. Indeed, at this price point, the premium maxi-scooter is a few thousand Euros cheaper than the Yamaha TMAX, retailing for 15,613 Euros in its Tech Max trim. The company believes that the AK Premium will appeal to riders seeking a strong, comfortable, and elegant scooter capable of handling both city and long-distance journeys.

The AK Premium is already available for booking through Kymco dealerships in Europe and the UK, and it is anticipated that this maxi-scooter will soon be offered in other markets around the world.