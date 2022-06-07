SC Project Launches New SC1-R Exhaust Options For The Yamaha TMAX

For the 2022 model year, Yamaha recently updated its flagship maxi-scooter in the form of the TMAX 560. Touted as the leader in the maxi-scooter segment for several years now, Yamaha shows no signs of slowing down, and has fitted the TMAX 560 with even better features, revised styling, and enhancements to its chassis. In line with the new refinements to the flagship maxi-scooter, aftermarket manufacturers have begun rolling out products specific to the new TMAX.

Of course, one of the first things we change on our bikes is the exhaust system. Specific to the Yamaha TMAX, Italian exhaust specialist SC Project has released a new full-system exhaust that’s meant to give this torquey maxi-scooter more grunt and a dash of sporty personality. SC Project’s new exhaust system for the TMAX gives you the option of tweaking the bike’s styling and performance while remaining compliant to the latest Euro 5 emissions regulations. For starters, the SC1-R slip-on type silencer is now available for the TMAX, and can be purchased either in a carbon or titanium finish.

It’s fixed to the frame via a welded support bracket, and comes with a carbon-fiber heat shield to further clean up its aesthetic, as well as protect the rider and passenger from burns resulting from contact with the exhaust pipe. Furthermore, the link pipe connecting the SC1-R slip-on to the bike’s manifold can be had in either stainless steel or a premium matte black ceramic finish for a sleek, blacked-out aesthetic. Apart of course from enhancing the TMAX’s aesthetics and exhaust note, the SC Project SC1-R exhaust system also sheds quite a bit of weight—a total of 2.8 kilograms versus the stock system.

SC Project also promises power gains of about 1.3 horsepower and 1.05 ft-lbs of torque at 6,000 RPM. The exhaust system doesn’t require any ECU tuning whatsoever, and is a simple plug and play installation on the current generation TMAX and TMAX Tech Max. For the carbon and stainless steel variant, it retails for 1,440 Euros, which makes out to around $1,541 USD. Meanwhile, the ceramic black and carbon fiber option retails for 1,680 Euros, translating to around $1,798 USD.