Every year, the designers who come up with graphics for KTM's Factory Racing team efforts have an interesting job. While their primary goal might be crafting eye-catching designs for race bikes, the knowledge that they're also inspiring future generations of street bikes probably exists somewhere in the backs of their minds.

Obviously we can't say for sure what they're thinking. Still, it's the kind of math that adds up for virtually all manufacturers with both factory racing teams and street bike lines. You can see it again with the latest paint and graphics updates found on the 2024 KTM RC 390.

Sure, it might not have Red Bull logos on it, but combining that nice, deep shade of blue with orange surely comes from the long partnership between the energy drink empire and KTM in racing.

2024 KTM RC 390 - Studio - Blue - Right Side

We think it looks pretty good, but of course, design opinions are always subjective. I personally prefer the blue scheme over the orange, because the orange one feels like it's a little too much unbroken orange. You may or may not agree, and that's totally cool!

The Engine

The 2024 KTM RC 390 is powered by a liquid-cooled, double overhead cam, 373cc single-cylinder engine that makes a claimed 43 horsepower and 27 pound-feet of torque. Bore and stroke are 89mm by 60mm. It has a PASC slipper clutch and is equipped with a six-speed gearbox. A quickshifter is available as an optional accessory. This engine uses Bosch engine management.

Please note that this is not the updated 399cc engine found in the 2024 KTM 390 Duke.

Chassis

2024 KTM RC 390 - Riding

The 2024 RC 390 uses a powder-coated steel trellis frame design, and features a WP Apex suspension at both ends. The 43mm front fork offers 30 clicks of both compression and rebound damping adjustability, while the WP Apex rear shock absorber offers preload and rebound adjustability.

You'll find 120mm (about 4.72 inches) of suspension travel up front and 150mm (about 5.9 inches) of suspension travel in the rear. Ground clearance is 158mm (about 6.2 inches).

As for brakes, you'll find a ByBre radially-mounted four-piston caliper up front, paired with a 320mm brake disc. In the rear, there's a single one-piston caliper and a 230mm rear brake disc. ABS comes standard, as does an adjustable front brake lever.

The wheels on the 2024 RC 390 continues the open hub and lighter-weight design introduced to the RC line with the facelift a couple of years back. It continues to offer unsprung mass weight savings over the previous generation of RC 390, to the tune of 7.5 pounds, says KTM.

The fuel tank has a 3.6-gallon capacity. The mirrors are foldable, which can come in especially handy in tight parking situations. The RC 390's clip-on handlebars have a full 10mm (just under 0.4 inches) of height adjustability, so you can easily alternate between a more aggressive position for track use and a more neutral one for street use.

Seat height is 824mm (about 32.44 inches), and the seat cover itself is grippy to help keep riders in place until they choose to move. The smoked windscreen that became a standard feature in 2023 remains for 2024.

Electronics

2024 KTM RC 390 - Cockpit View

You'll find a TFT dash on the 2024 RC 390, which is fitted with a sensor that adapts to available ambient light conditions automatically, with no need for rider intervention. Traction control, cornering ABS, and a special Supermoto ABS mode are all standard features on the 2024 RC 390.

Pricing and Availability

2024 KTM RC 390 - On Paddock Stands, In A Garage

KTM sells its motorcycles worldwide, like many international motorcycle manufacturers. As such, pricing and availability vary by region. Your best bet for the most accurate pricing and availability information in your area is to reach out to your local authorized KTM dealer with any questions you may have, or to arrange a test ride.

KTM advises that the 2024 RC 390 should become available through its authorized KTM dealer network in February 2024.

