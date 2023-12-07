KTM has just unveiled the fire-breathing 1390 Super Duke R Evo in the global market. The Austrian powersports brand has a thing for putting “90” at the end of its model names, while at the same time having an obsession for making bigger and bigger engines each and every year. Prior to the launch of the 1390, KTM unveiled the 990 Duke, an evolution of the LC8c parallel-twin engine that hit the scene with the 790 Duke back in 2017.

With that being said, the 2024 1390 Super Duke R Evo is the culmination of 30 years of the Duke model range, and is by far the most powerful and technologically advanced iteration of the bike to date. We talked about the bike in extensive detail in a previous article, but if you missed that, here’s a quick rundown of what to expect from this new bike.

KTM aficionados would notice straight away that the 1390 is a departure from the 1290 in terms of styling. It gets a new headlight that makes the bike look even more alien-like than its predecessor. This headlight unit isn’t just for show, either, as it’s substantially lighter, and comes with smart features such as automatic ambient lighting. The 1390 Super Duke R Evo also gets an enhanced frame and subframe, as well as tweaked bodywork to give it a more athletic stance.

On the performance side of the spectrum, the 1390 Super Duke R Evo offers an excessive amount of power and torque thanks to its bigger 1,350cc V-twin engine. With 188 horsepower and 107 pound-feet on tap, it’s a dangerous amount of power for any inexperienced motorcyclist to deal with. After all, KTM’s Super Duke range was never intended for beginners. This bump in performance is further amplified by tech enhancements such as integrated cam shift and a redesigned airbox.

Gallery: 2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R Evo

10 Photos

Of course, no KTM is complete without a comprehensive set of tech features. The 1390 Super Duke Evo R gets everything you could wish for and more. An IMU ensures the bike is spatially aware and keeps you rubber side down as you pop wheelies, slide into turns, and mash on the brakes. There’s also electronically adjustable WP suspension and Brembo brakes. For those craving for more, optional upgrades such as engine brake control and enhanced suspension modules can be added into the mix.

In terms of pricing and availability, you’re going to have to fork out quite a lot of cash for this cutting-edge naked streetfighter. In the US market, it’s priced at $21,499 USD. Meanwhile, for folks across the pond in Europe, the bike commands 24,280 euros, or around $26,139 USD in Italy. Meanwhile, in the UK, riders will have to shell out 19,599 GBP, or about $24,608 USD. Lastly, in Germany, the 2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke Evo R carries an MSRP of 26,999 euros, or about $29,067 USD.