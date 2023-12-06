Need a quick hit of motorcycle news, but don't have a lot of time? Don't worry, RideApart has got you. Welcome to Speed Reads, our new roundup of bite-sized stories we thought you might find interesting. We'll skip the long-winded intro and get right to the good stuff.

You Can Check Out The MV Agusta Motor x Daniel Arsham Superveloce For A Limited Time In Miami

If you're anywhere in the vicinity of Miami, Florida (or you're planning to be) between December 3 and 10, 2023, you should check out the Daniel Arsham x MV Agusta Perrotin Pop-Up at the M Building, located at 194 NW 30th Street. It's open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., so you can see Arsham's transformation of a functional Superveloce into an entirely new piece of motorcycle art.

Those familiar with the Arsham Auto Motive exhibit at the Petersen Automotive Museum may see a similar lens at work in this piece, only on two wheels instead of four.

Motorcycle Sales In Spain Continued Positive Growth In November 2023

The numbers are in, and Spain's Asociación Nacional de Empresas del Sector de Dos Ruedas (ANESDOR) reported modest growth in the motorcycle and light vehicle sector for November 2023. A total of 17,608 new motorbikes and light vehicles were registered last month, representing growth of 4.5 percent year-on-year.

For the year-to-date, Spain's motorcycle and light vehicle sales now total 211,494, which represents a 12.2 percent increase over the same period in 2022. For reference, Spain groups motorcycles, scooters, mopeds, tricycles, and both heavy and light quadricycles into this tally for statistical purposes.

Diving deeper into the numbers, sales of new motorcycles rose 6.6 percent, with a total of 15,662 bikes registered in November 2023. Scooter sales rose 12.1 percent, with 8,452 sold.

The Harley-Davidson Museum Has A Slate Of Activities Lined Up For The Holidays

Looking for a little holiday fun with the kids (and the bikes)? The Harley-Davidson Museum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin is hosting two Breakfast with Santa events in December 2023. On December 10 and 17, visitors to the MOTOR Bar and Restaurant will be able to take photos with Santa on a Harley (of course). Reservations are required, so be sure to check the Harley Museum link in our Sources if you want to learn more or make your reservation.

On December 12, 2023, Harley-Davidson Museum will be teaming up with Versiti for a holiday blood drive, with some sweet Harley-related incentives for donors (and attempted donors). The list includes a ticket for free admission to the Museum, a 10 percent coupon for the Harley-Davidson shop, a free ice cream sundae at the MOTOR Bar and Restaurant, and a Versiti calendar.

If you're looking to ring in the New Year with the MoCo and you're a local, all Milwaukee County residents can receive totally free admission to the Museum on December 31, 2023. You'll need to provide valid ID and proof of Milwaukee County residence. Also, purchases over $25 in the Harley shop that day will receive a free hat. (That's lucky for you, because in Milwaukee on NYE, you'll probably need it.)

Jonathan Rea Gives A Behind The Scenes Look At WSBK Testing At Jerez

While Rea usually has a friend called Gaz who shoots and edits the videos he posts on his personal YouTube channel, this time out, he's doing it on his own. If you're a fan of little BTS glimpses at what it's like during test days for some of the top-level racers in the world, then you should enjoy this look into Rea's third day testing with Yamaha.

Race days might make it look relatively simple, but there's a lot of work that goes into getting the setup just right to take those lap times down and get quicker as they go. We also get a small look at a Yamaha Booster e-bike that Rea uses to get around the track. It's a nice teal color, very similar to the teal used on some of the MT naked bikes.

As ever, we'd love to embed that video for you, but Dorna doesn't allow embeds. So, if you want to see Honda Racing Corporation luminaries from two- and four-wheeled disciplines in go-karts, in and on their race vehicles and putting on a show for the crowd at Motegi, you'll need to click the link in the title of this section. It's short and sweet, just like this roundup.

Like your news in bite-size form? Be sure to check back each weekday for more. Happy reading and riding!