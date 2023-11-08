In addition to MV Agusta’s new adventure-tourer, there was another notable announcement made by the Italian bike maker. The Superveloce 1000 is coming, and it can’t come fast enough.

The MV Agusta booth at EICMA 2023 was on fire this year with the launch of the 2024 LXP Orioli adventure-tourer. As the brand’s most ‘adventurous’ bike, and as its biggest outlier in a lineup filled with roadsters, the model made headlines everywhere. It’s the most equipped MV that we have in the lineup so far with ride modes, a six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU), attention to detail, and high-grade hardware for what MV engineers deem to be optimal performance for this premium adventure bike.

After the smoke cleared, and journalists and spectators were able to pick their jaws up from the floor, there was yet another announcement. A footnote if you will, but a notable one at that. MV Agusta’s Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro, a bike that has been covered by us a number of times already, is getting a final version scheduled for launch in the third quarter of 2024.

It was also at EICMA 2023 that the prototype of the Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro was showcased, giving onlookers a glimpse at what the final production model will look like.

We can guess that the bike will make up to 208 horsepower (or more, please?) and it will come with 86 pound-feet of torque out of a 998cc inline-four engine. So far, the suspension setup consists of an Öhlins Nix EC fork and an EC TTX monoshock, plus and Brembo brakes in the front and rear. At this performance level, a six-axis IMU is expected along with all the ride modes and safety systems you can think of. So far, the final specs may still be subject to change prior to the 2024 launch.

The brand plans to produce this model in a limited series and like many other MV Agustas, the bikes will be hand-assembled in the Schiranna factory and numbered with individualized plaques.

Taking cues from the successful Superveloce 800, the Serie Oro will keep the neo-retro theme that the 800 established. The Superveloce D.N.A. is still on full display here, but with a new level of dimension, elegance, and sportiness. It's also worth noting that a new special edition of the Superveloce 800 was launched and showcased at EICMA this year. Another mount-watering bike if I say so myself.

It will be the hero of the Superveloce lineup, and according to MV’s press release: “represent the company’s vision for its future at the highest level.” The brand goes on to say that “[they] don’t just build motorcycles, [they] created emotions.” In other words, the Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro will be the ultimate expression of the brand’s identity: Motorcycle Art.

I’m hyped up about the LXP Orioli, but with this to look forward to in the future, I kinda wish that MV would hurry it up a bit and just launch the thing already. It’s coming, however, so patience. The LXP Orioli should have a good run first but I can't wait for the Superveloce's biggest brother to debut in full production form.