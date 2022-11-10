To say that MV Agusta lit the motorcycle world aflame when it first introduced the Superveloce Serie Oro isn’t really an overstatement. It was, after all, that rare bike that draws the attention of even people who probably couldn’t care less about motorcycles. It was utterly Beautiful, with a capital B. Although the idea of beauty is usually highly subjective, you’d be hard-pressed to find someone who didn’t appreciate this design.

While it didn’t attend EICMA 2022, MV Agusta nevertheless opted to twist the dial to 11 when introducing the Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro. You like the 800? How about we give you a 1000? You like carbon fiber? How about we make almost everything except the tank out of it? You like function alongside your form? Cool, so do MV’s designers.

At the Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro’s heart are many underpinnings from the Brutale 1000 RR, including the engine, frame, and suspension. There are some differences as well, but the overall package appears sleek, refined, and geared toward enhanced riding performance.

Gallery: MV Agusta Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro

The Engine

The newest, limited-edition member of the Superveloce family is powered by a 998cc inline four-cylinder engine making a claimed 208 horsepower at 13,000 rpm (or 212hp with the racing kit installed), alongside 116.5 newton-meters (just under 86 pound-feet) of torque at 11,000 rpm. Since it makes use of the most recent version of this mill, it has the countershaft that rotates twice as fast as the primary drive shaft, which MV says eliminates high-frequency vibrations.

Suspension, Brakes, Wheels, Exhaust

Suspension consists of an Öhlins Nix EC fork with TiN coating up front, which is fully adjustable (compression and rebound are electronic, while preload is manual). The rear shock is an Öhlins EC TTX unit, which is also electronically adjustable. The aluminum alloy single-sided swingarm connects with a height-adjustable pin (+ or – 4mm), offering rear wheel travel of 120mm. The Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro also boasts an Öhlins electronically adjustable steering damper.

Braking, as you might expect, is top-of-the-line, as well. A pair of radially-mounted Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers do the job up front, with 320mm brake discs. A single two-piston caliper stops you in the rear, with a 220mm disc. Wheels are designed exclusively for MV by CRC, and are forged aluminum alloy. You also get a very special titanium exhaust designed by Arrow exclusively for this bike.

Electronics

The MV Agusta Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro gets a specially-mapped ECU, with tweaks made to MV’s Electronically Assisted Shift Up & Down gearbox, cornering ABS, and rear wheel lift-up mitigation systems. You also get eight levels of switchable traction control, while the IMU handles wheelie control.

A 5.5-inch, backlit, full color TFT display takes pride of place on the dash, and smartphone connectivity is made possible via the MV Ride app (available for both Android and iOS).

Bodywork and Ergonomics

A total of 40 different carbon fiber bodywork pieces goes into each and every Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro. The tank is made of thermoplastic resin, but just about everything else is CF. That includes the disc brake covers up front, meant to both channel the look of vintage drum brakes from MV’s rich racing history, but also simultaneously offer greater ventilation to both brake calipers and the radiator. Handlebars are somewhat rearward, and the footpegs are adjustable to fit a wider range of riders.

“With the Superveloce 800, we created the neo-retro supersport category. We have now gone even further, adding to the range and creating a neo-retro hypersport bike. We have drawn on our history as a technological pioneer, but the Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro goes far beyond a look back at the past. Application of technology has not been focused solely on the bike itself but on the entire manufacturing process: From design and development tools through to industrialization,” MV Agusta R & D director Brian Gillen said in a statement.

“Technology features throughout the process, from start to finish: 3D scanning, computer fluid dynamics, 3D modeling and virtualization. One example is our analysis of carbon fiber production processes and choice of multiple build technologies, both manual-laminate and forged, based on real usage requirements," he added.

"They have specific characteristics that we can utilize, such as the reduced thickness and multi-directional resistance of forged carbon fiber. Technology, not only for the component itself but the entire process. We have been able to employ new technologies that until just a few years ago would have been considered futuristic, and which we have used to explore the relationship between style and engineering,” Gillen concluded.