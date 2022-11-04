In late September, 2022, MV Agusta officially announced—first via social media, then later in a press release—that it had signed a distribution deal with KTM AG to distribute MV bikes throughout North America. KTM AG is a subsidiary of Pierer Mobility AG, which also owns Husqvarna, GASGAS, and also some dedicated e-bike brands.

We, and many others, greeted the news with cautious optimism, but of course, we also had questions. The distribution deal will cover the U.S., Canada, and Mexico—which should theoretically mean greater access to bikes, parts, and hopefully service for MV enthusiasts. Still, it’s a business deal—and just because you see one part of the deal set out in front of you doesn’t mean that you’re seeing the whole picture.

On November 3, 2022, we’ve got a little more of the picture in focus, via a European Union corporate compliance press release (of all things). The key points listed here shed some light on a little more of what’s going on behind the scenes.

It reads, in part, “PIERER Mobility and MV Agusta agree on strategic cooperation.” That title is somewhat nebulous, but we get more details in the following paragraphs. For a start, KTM AG will take over purchasing for MV Agusta. It will also provide supply chain support.

Interestingly, the deal for KTM distribution of MV Agusta bikes also extends internationally—and is officially a worldwide deal. However, it should be noted that it’s a partial distribution deal—and exactly what that fine detail parsing means is not certain just yet.

What is spelled out here in crystal clarity is the fact that apparently, KTM AG will acquire a 25.1 percent stake in MV Agusta Motor, S.p.A., by way of a capital increase. This will go into effect sometime in the month of November, 2022.

As with the other threads of the story here, we’ll have to continue to see where they lead in the future. We will, of course, keep you updated with any and all additional information as it becomes available. As always, our hopes for increased access to awesome bikes, parts, and service for riders continue to burn brightly.