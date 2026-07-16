KTM's MotoGP Rivals Won't Let Them See Why Their Engines Are Breaking

KTM isn't having the best of MotoGP seasons, as reliability issues have plagued the Austrian manufacturer. There have been numerous retirements, mostly mid-field finishes, and only Pedro Acosta, who's soon to be wearing Ducati red, has finished anywhere close to the leaders. But the team's bike has just had issue upon issue that have caused lackluster results.

As you'd expect, KTM has exhausted what it can do to change its fate under the regulations and rules set forth by MotoGP and the other teams, but to no avail. So now it wants to see what's up with the motorcycle inside its engine, which would quasi-break those rules. That is, unless the other teams agreed to allow them to do so, which wouldn't be unheard of.

There's just one problem: KTM's rivals, apart from one team, say, "Get lost. You don't get to see what's inside."

The issue comes down to the engine freeze regulations, which bar a manufacturer from taking apart the engine and, possibly, changing the engine's configuration. The idea behind it is that an OEM could change something midway through a season and see a lasting competitive advantage after a number of race results' worth of data informing said change.

According to our siblings at Motorsport, "MotoGP manufacturers above category D concessions - of which KTM is one - must seal their engines before the first race of the season, delivering an identical unit to IRTA's technical direction so that there is always a reference engine with which to compare the parts. Once an engine has been sealed, it cannot be opened and, much less, dismantled without the authorisation of all the members of the MSMA - in other words the manufacturers."

But Pit Bierer, KTM's team boss, argues that it's a safety issue, with him pointing to a handful of incidents that led to DNFs and unsafe conditions.

What do you think?

"We know there's still this risk with some parts... there is a problem, and we have to solve it." Bierer told Sky Italia, who also pointed to the crash between Acosta and Gresini's Alex Marquez, which occurred due to Acosta's KTM losing power mid-straight without warning. But according to Bierer, most of the paddock is against KTM looking at what's wrong with the engine, as the only team to have signed off on them cracking it open is Aprilia.

Bierer added, "I want to thank Fabiano Sterlacchini and Massimo Rivola of Aprilia who are helping us. The situation is not easy, there is something wrong inside our engines." The rest, however, have refused to allow KTM to do so, and seem unlikely to entertain KTM's request further. So more than likely, KTM's engine issues will continue, as the regulations are clear. All engines are sealed.

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