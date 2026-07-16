HJC’s New Anti-Venom Helmet Looks Like Its Ready To Eat Your Head

Motorcycle helmets generally have one job, but that hasn’t stopped HJC from turning them into wearable billboards for comic-book chaos. Its latest creation is the RPHA 12N Anti-Venom II, a premium full-face helmet covered in teeth and alien goo. It costs $699.99, because Marvel symbiotes apparently require licensing fees before attaching themselves to human hosts.

For the Marvel unenthused, Anti-Venom is basically Venom after somebody inverted the color palette and gave the resulting creature healing powers. HJC leans hard into that look with a white shell, enormous black eyes, and a mouthful of teeth stretching across the chin bar. Purple and yellow brushstrokes add color to the otherwise monochrome design, while jagged, uneven textures make the helmet resemble something organic rather than another glossy superhero graphic slapped onto existing hardware.

Photos by: HJC Helmets Photos by: HJC Helmets

Fortunately, there’s a serious helmet underneath all that otherworldy dental work. The RPHA 12N uses HJC’s PIM EVO shell, which combines carbon-aramid hybrid material, carbon fiber, glass fiber, organic fabric, and natural fibers. A medium weighs approximately 3.315 pounds, keeping it reasonably light for a full-face helmet that satisfies both DOT FMVSS 218 and ECE 22.06 standards.

That “N” designation identifies the North American version carrying both certifications. HJC’s own pages occasionally switch between RPHA 12 and RPHA 12N, but this isn’t a special Anti-Venom-only model or a secret sequel hiding beneath the graphics. It’s the current road-and-track RPHA 12 platform, complete with an aerodynamic shell, rear spoiler, four intake vents, three exhaust outlets, and an enlarged chin vent intended to improve airflow and reduce fogging.

Photo by: HJC Helmets

What do you think?

The Pinlock-ready HJ-42 shield provides 99 percent UV protection and uses a two-way pivot mechanism designed to improve sealing when closed. HJC also gives the helmet a wider eye port, removable antibacterial liner, emergency-release cheek pads, and a double D-ring closure. There’s no internal sun visor, since this is a performance helmet and not a touring lid pretending to be a small apartment.

At least the $699.99 package comes properly equipped. HJC includes clear and dark smoke shields, a Pinlock anti-fog insert, chin curtain, and breath deflector. Standard RPHA 12N graphics cost around $549.99, so Anti-Venom’s face adds roughly $150 to the bill. That’s substantial money for alien saliva and Marvel approval, but subtlety was clearly never invited to this particular symbiote meeting.

Photo by: HJC Helmets

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