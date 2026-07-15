This EV Honda Grom Has A Hub Motor And Makes Unbelievable Power. Here's How It Was Built

Have you ever made something yourself, then analyzed it critically and thought, "That's not bad, but I'd change A, B, and C about it next time" right afterward? It doesn't have to be mechanical, either; really, this type of thinking can apply to anyone who makes things themselves.

Anyway, if that's you, then you'll particularly appreciate the work that went into this build from 3C Mini Works out of Ohio. The guy has been having a blast doing EV conversions on the tiniest Hondas, from Ruckus to Grom; and wouldn't you know it, every time he builds something new, he learns something new for next time.

To get ready for this year's Smoky Mountain Small Bore Rally, he got to work prepping something extra special with all the things he's learned along the way. This, friends, is an EV Honda Grom, but it's not just any EV-swapped Honda Grom. Oh, no. Instead, it's an EV-swapped Honda Grom with an insanely powerful hub-mounted motor, and we know this because he put it on a dyno and whew. The repeat callback from A Christmas Story of "you'll shoot your eye out, kid!" isn't exactly correct here. But it does somehow feel spiritually accurate? IDEK, and I digress.

To be totally clear, what you're viewing in this video is a compressed time-lapse of months and months of work that 3C did to bring this project to life. It's an overview of the total project as it came together, from laser-etching the Steady Garage-sourced powder-coated plate on the rear hub, to a bunch of 3D printing of parts he wanted to build himself. To that end, there are even some really cool little spindle adapters he 3D printed to make it easier to use his Pit Bull rear stand to securely hold the bike in place for transport. Seriously, it's the small details that make all the difference.

If you want to see a more in-depth look at any of the parts of this build, go to 3C Mini Works' YouTube channel and peep the dedicated playlist. You'll get a more detailed walkthrough of every part, including how 3C reinforced the suspension and made a steel battery box to hold the added weight of the heckin chonker of a long-range battery. Stronger, fully adjustable suspension, Brembo brakes, and a motor that makes 63 horsepower and over 400 pound-feet of torque at the rear wheel (dyno tested, there's a whole video on this in that playlist, as well) is the epitome of wild work.

What do you think?

There's a test-ride video in there, too, so you get to see and hear what this thing is like out on the road. Even though it makes some very Jetsons-like noises up on the table and on the dyno, it's incredibly quiet on the street precisely because of that hub-mounted motor. The hub motor means there's no drivetrain and no chain; all the wires going to the controller, which sits on top of the battery just ahead of the seat, are neatly tucked away inside the swingarm.

Man, this thing looks fun. Would you give it a go if you could? I know I would, but what about you? Tell us about it in the comments!

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