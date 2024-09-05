A couple of weeks ago, we introduced you to YouTube builder The_StreetSweeper's completely mental Ducati 1199cc-swapped Honda Grom build.

And maybe your first thought was that particular giggle of the forbidden. You know, a bit like a kid who snuck a cookie before dinner, but no one caught them? Exactly like that.

But then, after that initial reaction, your practical mind might have started to wonder how he did what he did, exactly. And more importantly, what would such an insane creation actually be like to ride?

I mean, we're talking about bringing together two machines of vastly different sizes, weights, and characters. A stock 2024 Honda Grom has a curb weight of between 224 and 227 pounds, depending on how it's specced, of which a good 51 or so pounds is the engine. By contrast, an 1199cc Panigale engine by itself weighs around 144 pounds.

You see the conundrum, right? Power-to-weight ratios; who needs 'em?

But if you're wondering about how the Grom's stock frame would handle nearly triple the weight, fear not. The builder outlined some of his process in a Reddit thread about the project, well before he posted videos on his channel about it, and his plan was to turn his Gromigale build into one that used the Panigale engine as a stressed member, just like the bike it came from.

That was then, though. Now, it's time to see what the finished bike is like to ride, which is what this video is all about. And although the guy clearly needs to sort out his helmet mic setup, because there are times when he's talking and we can't hear what he's saying at all over his engine, it's also equally clear that the bike is working pretty well.

He's got a two-camera setup, with a GoPro on his helmet and an Insta360 mounted on a footpeg for the first part of the video, getting shots from behind. From an external view, it looks pretty solid. More exhilarating than scary, although it's probably got to be a bit of both.

If you're worried about brakes, never fear; the build involved a Brembo swap, so this thing should definitely have more stopping power than a stock Grom. Which is good, because with claimed power figures of 195 brake horsepower and 97 pound-feet of torque, it's a far cry from the paltry 9.7 horsepower and 7.7 pound-feet of torque from Honda's stock Grom single.

I mean, that the builder was clearly a maniac is absolutely not in question, but it's also equally clear that he put a lot of thought into erring on the side of usability. Toward the end of this video of his first ride, he ends up having to pull over because the aftermarket FuelTech ECU he's running was programmed to switch off the engine to avoid overheating after a certain temp, and it hit that while he was out on the road.

So, while it's clear that some more fine-tuning of his setup is in order, at least it's good to see that the emergency shutoff is working as intended. While having to cut a test ride short can be annoying, better that than a catastrophic failure that sends you all the way back to the drawing board.

Plug your headphones in while you watch this one (or Bluetooth them, I'm not picky). Trust me, you're going to want them.