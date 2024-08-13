Would You Ride This Custom Carbon 1984 Ducati 900SS?

The Quickshift

Purpose Built Moto’s back at it again with a stunning custom Ducati 900SS clad in full carbon bodywork.

It receives a bunch of custom parts designed to make it stand out even more.

Beneath the surface, this custom Ducati runs just as good as it looks.

I’m a huge fan of custom builds and classic bike restorations. So naturally, if you combine the two and come up with a tasty restomod, then you’ve surely caught my attention. Perhaps this is why I’m such a big fan of the Purpose Built Moto, and the builds they churn out.

The latest of which, a custom Ducati 900SS, just has to be the perfect exercise in minimalism, all while keeping a very close eye on every single detail. The carbon-clad machine is particularly interesting to me thanks to how compact it looks, as it’s pretty much just a frame, an engine, and two wheels. So yeah, it’s as simple as it gets.

But underneath this simplicity, there’s quite a lot going on.

For starters, you just can’t miss the fact that it's draped almost entirely in carbon fiber. From the fuel tank to the side panels, all the way to the seat cowl. The coolest part is that PBM got the bike this way, and its owner just wanted to spruce it up a bit more and give it a touch of modernity, all while keeping its classic charm.

Now, I know what you’re thinking—the 900SS is a highly sought-after machine—why not just restore it back to its all-original glory. Well, Tom Gilroy of Purpose Built Moto explains that this particular bike isn’t in fact an original 900SS, but rather, a custom Darmah SD900 made to look like a 900SS. So yes, if it’s any consolation to you purists out there, this thing has already been chopped up and customized.

And what a custom build it is.

Purpose Built Moto Purpose Built Moto

It’s pretty much refreshed from the inside out. Its engine, for instance, has been rebuilt and paired with a set of Mikuni carburetors and an Ignitech ignition system. The folks over at PBM even crafted a custom two-into-two exhaust system that runs symmetrically from each of the cylinder heads to the sides of the bike.

Over at the back, a custom tail tidy was crafted, giving the bike a shorter tail with redesigned mounts. PBM fitted a set of aftermarket indicators that double as taillights and brake lights, retaining the sleek and minimalist look at the back.

It’s a similar story over at the cockpit, with offset clip-on bars, Accossato levers, and a PBM three-button switch setup on either side. The finishing touch just has to be the custom-built headlight bucket that houses a Daytona W gauge, giving the bike a modern display all while retaining its classic looks.

Purpose Built Moto

To finish off the build and tie it all together, PBM installed a custom carbon fender which was originally designed for a Harley with a 19-inch front wheel. After a few modifications, the fender was a perfect fit for the 900SS’ 18-inch front wheel, tying in the bike’s carbon aesthetic to a tee.

But of course, killer looks can only take you so far. And in the case of this custom Ducati, it surely runs as good as it looks. In fact, Tom had the bike tuned and dyno-d by the folks at Cube Performance Centre, the home of Ducati’s Superbike Team in Australia. The result? A respectable 65.1 horsepower and 54.7 Nm (about 40.4 pound-feet) of torque. Not bad for a 40-year-old machine.

Watching videos like this is cool, entertaining, and proof of just how much artistry can go into custom builds. But they can lead you to believe that creating builds like this is easy and straightforward. It goes without saying that folks like Tom of Purpose Built Moto have spent years mastering their craft, and even today, continue to learn, innovate, and push the boundaries of what’s possible on two wheels.