Do You Want To See The Inner Workings Of A Weird 2WD Military Motorcycle? Of Course You Do!

Have you ever ridden a 2WD motorcycle before? If you're used to driving standard, RWD motorcycles, it's definitely an interesting time and feeling. Do you end up feeling a little more invincible than you usually do when you mount up? I mean, I can't speak for anyone but myself, but as for me? Yes, maybe just a little. You're still very aware of your mortality, in the way that only riding any motorcycle on public roads can make you; but because your machine feels a little more sturdy and unstoppable, a little bit of that attitude is bound to rub off on you.

I've never ridden a bike like this particular AWD machine before, though; the one I rode, an UBCO 2x2, was much smaller and lower to the ground. That fact matters quite a bit for those of us with short inseams, but isn't exactly ideal for tasks that need greater ground clearance. Everything's a compromise, I guess?

But on to the actual bike in hand; well, the bike in The Bearded Mechanic's hands, anyway. It's a Christini AWD military rig that he picked up somewhere, and he's invited a new assistant named Max to help tear it down and get it running again. From the drop, as you start to look closer at this machine, you can see both similarities and differences to more conventional motorbikes. But as usual, it's the details that really set this thing apart and make it stand out.

For a start, that little compartment with a handle that's under the seat on the left side of the bike? I was half expecting it to be a nice little place to stash your tool roll for roadside repairs, but no; it's where the air filter goes! A simple hinged door makes it easy to pop in and clean that thing as needed, which seems like a really smart move for riders who will likely need to clean that thing pretty often.

The real magic happens when Craig takes off the cover to the 2WD system and delves into how this system works. You got a little peek before this, when the drive shaft going up to the steering neck was first uncovered, and they took a good look at the state of the spark plug. After pulling the cover off the AWD system that's also on the left side of the bike, though, you get to see the funky little chain drive system that goes from the engine to also send power to the drive shaft that then goes down through another (longer) drive shaft and what Craig says is a limited-slip system, all the way to the front wheel.

What do you think?

Keep in mind that's in addition to a more standard transmission and chain drive system going from the engine to the rear wheel, which you've seen on most bikes already. The entire mechanical explanation that Craig gives is well worth your time, as is the rest of the video. Go check it out, or add it to your Watch Later list if you don't have time right now! Keep it like a little treat for after you do something difficult this week. Just so you know, they do work on a few other bikes in this video, but it's bookended by Christini AWD segments.

So make sure you watch till the end, or you won't get the joy of seeing (and hearing) it both start up AND run!

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