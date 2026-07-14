This Retro EV Two-Wheeler Is Playing Both Sides Of The Motorcycle Rulebook

The lines between e-bikes and electric motorcycles have gotten so blurry that it’s becoming harder to tell where one ends and the other begins. Some electric bikes add tiny pedals so they can squeeze into friendlier regulations. Others pile on power until they’re basically motorcycles with an identity crisis. Then there’s Beachman’s new Aviator, which somehow manages to sit right in the middle of that Venn diagram without looking confused about it.

At first glance, you’d swear it’s a vintage café racer. It has low clip-on handlebars, a round headlight, twin analog gauges, a long bench seat, and proportions that could’ve rolled straight out of the 1960s. The fake fuel tank even completes the illusion, although it actually hides a removable battery and doubles as a lockable storage compartment for your gloves and charging cable.

Then Beachman tells you it’s available as an e-bike. Well… sort of.

The truth really is that the Aviator is one motorcycle platform sold in three different personalities. The entry-level version is electronically limited to 20 miles per hour on public roads, which lets it qualify for e-bike style regulations in certain markets. Take it off-road, and it’ll stretch its legs to 35 miles per hour. Though what's really stopping you from flicking it to off-road mode on the street other than your conscience?

Step up to the "Light Motorcycle" version and top speed climbs to 45 miles per hour, along with enough payload capacity for a passenger. Later this year, Beachman also plans to launch a 125cc-equivalent model capable of 60 miles per hour with a claimed range of up to 125 miles. So yeah. That’s exactly why calling this thing an e-bike doesn’t quite tell the whole story.

Everything about the Aviator’s hardware says motorcycle. It rides on a motorcycle-style frame, uses motorcycle-sized running gear, offers motorcycle ergonomics, and even has room for two people in some versions. The only thing separating one model from another is how much performance Beachman unlocks and which regulations it aims to satisfy. Clearly, this will be a nightmare for law enforcement looking to implement e-bike regulations in certain areas.

Photos by: Beachman Bikes Photos by: Beachman Bikes

But if we look past all the regulatory jargon, Beachman's idea is actually a pretty clever strategy. Instead of engineering three completely different vehicles, Beachman builds one platform and adapts it to fit different licensing requirements and rider needs. If your local laws favor slower electric bikes, there’s a version for that. If you want something that mixes with city traffic a little more comfortably, there’s another version waiting.

The Aviator also fixes a few of the rough edges from Beachman’s earlier ’64 model. The battery is packaged more neatly into the frame for added rigidity, the rear bodywork is cleaner, and the dual analog gauges give it even more classic motorcycle character. You also get a USB-C charging port, a motion alarm, remote start, and a choice of a removable 2.8 kWh battery or a fixed 4.3 kWh battery pack.

Photos by: Beachman Bikes Photos by: Beachman Bikes

What do you think?

Maybe that’s the real answer here. The Beachman Aviator isn’t an e-bike pretending to be a motorcycle or a motorcycle pretending to be an e-bike. It’s a motorcycle platform wearing whatever legal name it needs to wear depending on where you live.

As for pricing and availability, Beachman says the Aviator will make its way to showrooms in the spring of 2026, with pricing starting at $5,499 for the "e-bike configuration," and $5,999 for the light electric motorcycle version. Clearly, six grand is by no means chump change and can get you a decently powerful used motorcycle. So clearly, whoever's buying this thing either has way too much disposable income, or knows exactly what they want.

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