HJC is widely regarded as one of the best motorcycle helmet manufacturers in the world. The brand leans into this, even going as far as claiming that they’re “Number 1 in The World.” Well, this isn’t too hard to believe, as out of all the helmet brands out there, HJC’s catalog is broad, encompassing all disciplines of the two-wheeled lifestyle.

That being said, the RPHA lineup of lids has always been at the top of HJC’s roster, catering to performance-hungry riders in the street, sport, and sport-touring categories. Jumping off from the success of the RPHA 11, the RPHA 12 is safer, more high-tech, and more comfortable, all while retaining its lightweight, sport-focused construction. For the 2024 riding season, HJC has released a new colorway adding to its wide selection of official licensed graphics from the Marvel universe.

HJC RPHA 12 - Maximized Venom - Top, Center

Spider-Man fans are in for a treat, as the HJC RPHA 12 now comes in a graphic design inspired by the series’ antagonist Venom. Venom has long been a fan-favorite in the Spiderverse, making numerous appearances across the movies and video games. HJC leans into the hype with the Maximized Venom graphic, incorporating the antagonist’s sinister characteristics into the sporty design of the RPHA 12. HJC describes the livery as Spider-Man being partially devoured by Venom, so it’s a pretty cool design as technically, you get both Spider-Man and Venom in a single helmet.

From a technical standpoint, we regret to inform you that the addition of Spider-Man and Venom into the design of this helmet doesn’t do anything to increase the helmet’s safety or reduce its weight – except perhaps for attracting attention from onlookers because of how cool it looks. Luckily, the HJC RPHA 12 is quite an impressive bit of kit as it features the best technology HJC has to offer when it comes to keeping riders’ noggins safe.

HJC RPHA 12 - Maximized Venom - Right Side

On the outside, the RPHA 12 is constructed out of a PIM EVO composite fiber shell. Redesigned aero means the helmet is quieter and more stable at speed. To top it all off, an optimized construction from the inside out means that the RPHA 12 is compliant to the latest ECE 22.06 safety standard. On the inside, the RPHA 12 is equipped with HJC’s ACS (Advanced Channeling System) that keeps the rider’s head nice and cool. As for the visor, it’s equipped with a Pinlock MaxVision 120 anti-fog lens. On the inside, the entirety of the inner liner is removable and washable for added longevity.

So, how much does this sporty helmet shod in the Maximized Venom livery cost? Well, in Europe, it carries a price tag of 649.90 euros. Meanwhile, over in the US, retailers such as RevZilla sell the new HJC RPHA 12 Maximized Venom for $649.99 USD ($654.99 USD for 2XL). With all that being said, it sure seems like folks in the US get a much better deal.

Gallery: HJC Channels The Power Of Venom With New Graphic For RPHA 12