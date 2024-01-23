Check Out The New Scorpion Exo-930 Evo Modular Helmet

Modular helmets are particularly useful when it comes to both city riding and long-distance touring. Their setup essentially means that you have two helmets in one, especially if the modular lid you’re rocking has dual homologation – meaning it’s certified safe in both open and closed configurations. Lots of modular helmets catering to a wide range of budgets are available in the market, and Scorpion has just released a new modular helmet that’s sure to attract entry-level riders on a budget.

The new Scorpion Exo-930 Evo delivers all the hallmark features of a premium modular helmet at a fraction of the price of its more premium counterparts. Starting at £150.70, or about $192 USD for the plain colors and £164.06 ($209 USD) for the Sikon graphic, it promises very impressive value for money. For starters, it features dual-homologation characterized by its P/J marking. This means that it’s certified safe with the chinbar in both the open and closed positions. Of course, like all modern motorcycle lids, the Exo-930 Evo is compliant with the latest ECE 22.06 safety standard.

When we move to the inside of the helmet, it’s clear that Scorpion prioritizes not only safety, but rider comfort, too. Modular helmets are used for both city and touring purposes, and Scorpion’s Kwikfit cheek pads are designed for maximum comfort. They feature a pre-cut channel that allows the easy and convenient use of eyewear, while ensuring maximum support and comfort on longer rides. As for the inner liner, the Scorpion Exo-930 Evo boasts Kwikwik II and III inner lining. According to Scorpion, Kwikwick III is softer and more supple, and is made of hypo-allergenic fabric combined with moisture wicking properties. This adds a layer of comfort while keeping the helmet fresh for longer.

Like most modular helmets, the Scorpion Exo-930 Evo is equipped with a dual-visor setup. On the outside the clear visor comes standard with a Pinlock 70 Maxvision film to keep your vision clear regardless of the weather. Meanwhile, the interior visor makes use of Scorpion’s Speedview technology, allowing all-weather convenience. Furthermore, an EverClear coating on the inner visor prevents fog buildup in cold and humid weather.

On the tech side of the equation, the Scorpion Exo-930 Evo is ready to accommodate Scorpion’s proprietary Exo-Com system, however, judging from the fairly neutral side profile of the helmet, it seems that the helmet will also be compatible with other intercom systems. It gets a standard polycarbonate shell, with a convenient quick-release micrometric buckle. Lastly, just like all Scorpion helmets, it gets a standard five-year warranty.