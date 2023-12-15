Airoh Welcomes The 2024 Riding Season With New Commander 2 ADV Helmet

Italian helmet specialist Airoh is all about providing off-road and adventure enthusiasts with the very best when it comes to protection. For the 2024 model-year, the brand has lined up quite a selection of helmets such as the Aviator and the Twist helmets, however, before the year draws to a close, Airoh has unveiled yet another new lid with a focus on all-around off-road versatility.

It’s called the Commander 2, and it’s an off-road-focused full-face helmet that’s compliant with the latest ECE 22.06 safety standard. From a styling perspective, the new Commander 2 carries all the unmistakable race-inspired aesthetics from other helmets in Airoh’s lineup, but puts a focus on on-road usability by integrating a removable peak and visor.

On the outside, the Airoh Commander 2 makes use of a shell constructed out of composite fibers. This provides far better impact absorption and dissipation than a standard thermoplastic shell, while also keeping the weight down low. As we go into the helmet, we find an EPS foam liner complete with the brand’s proprietary Airoh Sliding Net (ASN) system that provides an additional layer of protection against twisting forces. There’s also the Airoh Emergency Fast Release (AEFR) system, allowing the cheek pads to be quickly removed in the event of an emergency. Overall, the lid tips the scales at a featherweight 1,440 grams (about 3.2 pounds).

As mentioned earlier, the Airoh Commander 2 isn’t just all about off-road performance, but on-road comfort and safety too. It gets an Extra Wide Vision screen complete with a Pinlock 120 XLT anti-fog film. There’s also a removable bib for additional noise cancellation, as well as an internal sun visor. The inner lining is made out of washable Coolmax fabric for added longevity. To top it all off, the helmet is ready to receive a Bluetooth communicator of your choice thanks to easily removable pads and built-in speaker cutouts.

The price for such a premium adventure-touring lid? 439.99 euros, or about $484 USD, in its plain version. For those who are equally as adventurous with their color palettes as they are with their riding, Airoh offers the new Commander 2 in a wide selection of graphics, but these designs command a slightly higher price than the plain-colored versions.