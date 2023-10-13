Airoh Equips Off-Road And Adventure Enthusiasts With New Twist 3 Helmet

Enduro and off-road enthusiasts of today enjoy a wide selection when it comes to gear and equipment. Nearly all reputable gear and accessories brands have stuff designed specifically to meet the needs of even the most ardent of adventurers. The newest of which comes from Italian helmet specialist Airoh, with the launch of the Twist 3.

The Twist 3 is the third iteration of Airoh’s enduro-specific helmet, and continues to offer the protective benefits of its predecessors, albeit with new technology and an improved design. For starters, it features bold lines and eye-catching graphics, matching the styling of a lot of the modern adventure-enduro machines on the market today. Airoh, being the Italian brand that it is, says that the Twist 3 is equipped with “advanced Italian technology and innovations.” Such advancements include wind tunnel testing, ensuring maximum ventilation and comfort when riding, regardless of speed.

In terms of its construction, the new Airoh Twist 3 is made out of a double HRT (High Resistant Thermoplastic) shell, offered in two sizes spread across six total helmet sizes. Beneath the surface, it receives the brand’s ASN (Airoh Sliding Net) technology to better absorb and redirect impacts away from the rider’s head. It also gets the AEFR, or Airoh Emergency Fast Release, in the event that first-aid responders need to quickly remove the helmet in the event of an accident.

On the technology side of the equation, the new Airoh Twist 3 gets Bluetooth integration, and is ready to accommodate a variety of Bluetooth communicators thanks to built-in speaker cutouts within the EPS liner. Speaking of which, the interior lining is removable and washable, ensuring maximum longevity. On the outside, Airoh has also tweaked the peak to feature external screws, making it easier to remove and reinstall depending on your preferences. The design change is also said to improve aerodynamics.

Overall, the new Airoh Twist 3 complies with the latest helmet certification standards, in particular, the latest ECE 22.06 standard. It incorporates a double-D-ring closure for a secure and adjustable fit. Depending on its size, it tips the scales at 1,330 grams, give or take 50 grams, and comes in sizes ranging from XS all the way to XXL. As mentioned earlier, it’s offered in two shell sizes, with the smaller shell found in sizes XS to M, and the larger shell in L to XXL. Airoh has priced its newest helmet at 209.99 Euros, or approximately $223 USD.