Airoh Presents Special Edition Aviator 3 Six Days Argentina Helmet

Italian helmet manufacturer Airoh has a wide selection of helmets catering to all disciplines of riding. That being said, the brand is best known for its off-road and adventure lids. In fact, the brand is one of the main sponsors of the 2023 FIM International Six Days of Enduro, so it's clear that the brand is committed to all things off-road.

That being said, Airoh has released a special-edition helmet to commemorate the brand's sponsorship of the off-road racing series. The brand's newest special-edition helmet is based on the popular Aviator 3, but give a special livery in honor of the ISDE's return to South America. Dubbed the Airoh Aviator 3 Six Days Argentina, it features graphics inspired by the South American country's flag.

As is the case with all limited edition releases, the Airoh Aviator 3 Six Days Argentina helmet will be sold in limited quantities, with just 150 set for global release. It's also quite a pricey lid, carrying a retail price of 1,139.99 Euros, or approximately $1,222 USD. Nevertheless, this price point means that the helmet is packing nothing short of cutting-edge technology. For starters, its shell comes in four sizes to optimize fit and safety.

In the case of the limited edition Aviator 3 Six Days Argentina, Airoh gives the special lid a special serial production number that's laser-printed onto the helmet. On top of that, each buyer will receive a special "passport" which also has a serial number and signature. To make the whole thing even more special, the helmet's packaging matches the helmet's Argentina-inspired colorways.

To make the new design more accessible to riders, Airoh will also be offering the Six Days of Enduro Argentina graphics on the WRAAP model. The best part is that it isn't going to be a limited-edition model, so chances are it'll be more affordable and easier to access than the Aviator 3 Six Days Argentina. To complete the look, a set of Scott special-edition International Six Days of Enduro pair of goggles is also on offer.