Italy, 2023, Airoh comes out with its latest and greatest Twist helmet. One of the brand’s best-selling lines, the Twist 2.0 is the new and improved version of a fan-favorite, features a better fit, and Airoh’s Sliding Net ventilation system.
The update to the Twist line of helmets comes with a few key updates which expand upon the safety and performance of this dirt helmet. Airoh’s lightweight design coupled with its aggressive and unique look makes this helmet a fan-favorite among younger riders looking to grow their skills on the dirt or for experienced riders who are looking for great value in an off-road lid.
Aimed at the off-road segment, the helmet is tailored for dirt riding with massive venting channels, a lightweight build, and a comfortable liner for even the most prolonged and demanding sessions. The key updates here include the updated expanded polystyrene (EPS) lining that now boasts a better fit and updated safety.
The biggest update to the Twist 2.0 is the ASN or Airoh Sliding Net system. ASN is a ventilation technique from Airoh that facilitates air extraction, and it comes in the form of a net inside the helmet that improves safety and comfort for the rider. Paired with the airflow channeling system, Airoh guarantees excellent ventilation, with ASN, Airoh can assure even better venting performance from this lid.
Apart from that, the same great aerodynamics have been incorporated in the second generation of the Twist. The rear spoiler enhances the lid’s stability at speed, the adjustable peak is also a part of the equation, with strategic cut-outs for optimal airflow. Of course, the eye port is large enough to accommodate goggles, such as Airoh's Blast model. Finally, the helmet also features a dust filter and a double-D retention system.
The shell of the Airoh Twist 2.0 is made out of a High-Resistant Thermoplastic material. The inner lining is removable, washable, and hypoallergenic, which brings the total weight of the helmet to about 1,240 grams or about 2.7 pounds. The helmet is certified for ECE 22.05, and the size ranges from XS all the way to XXL.
AIROH TWIST 2.0:
BACK TO SCHOOL HAS GOT INTO MOTION
It is the AIROH helmet for those who love two wheels and look for a unique and recognizable style. Increasingly appreciated by the youngest, as well as for its technical features, for its safety and for its captivating graphics. The Twist 2.0 is available in different colors, characterized by bright and gritty tones, as required by the off-road world.
Ideal for kids who want comfort and lightness, without sacrificing design, bold lines and character, but also for parents for its high safety standards: this is why it's an excellent companion for back to school.
One of AIROH's most popular models, aimed at the off-road segment, the Twist 2.0 is certainly synonymous with safety, lightness and great performance, without sacrificing and losing an aggressive and absolutely recognizable look.
The shell in HRT (High Resistant Thermoplastic) boasts 2 EPS for a better fitting. Unlike the previous model, Twist 2.0 has the ASN (Airoh Sliding Net) system, which facilitates air extraction, increases safety and improves comfort. It worth to underline how the air intakes and the sophisticated flow channeling system guarantee an excellent ventilation, and therefore great comfort, even during the most prolonged and demanding uses, even on the hottest days. Last but not least, the rear spoiler - to improve the aerodynamics and stability of the helmet - the adjustable peak, the anti-dust filter and the DD ring retention system.
In addition to the unmistakable AIROH logo on the rear part of the helmet, Twist 2.0 is characterized by captivating graphics. This aspect makes it among one of the favorite models of young riders who choose it not only for its technical features, but also for its being a true accessory of their daily style. Bright colors and sophisticated designs which, as required by the off-road racing world, accompany the riders in every adventure, such as going back to school.
TECHNICAL SHEET
- Shell: HRT (High Resistant Thermoplastic)
- Approval: ECE 2205
- Ventilation: front vents, chin guard vents, rear spoiler
- Technology: ASN (Airoh Sliding Net) System
- Retention System: DD Ring
- Inner lining: removable, washable and hypoallergenic
- Weight: from 1240 g ± 50g
- Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL
About Airoh
«Airoh was born out of the desire of making the quality, protection and innovation of an helmet designed for road and off road champions available to all two wheels’ lovers» – These words are by Antonio Locatelli who, in 1997, with a great awareness and determination, founded the Airoh brand, literally Antonio Innovative Range Of Helmet.
The company’s mission has always been extremely clear, to create and produce high quality helmets synonymous that safety, design and performance. Products designed to meet the needs of the world best riders but also to every two wheels passionate that use them on asphalt, dirt, sand, snow, thought the waves and any other viable area.
Over the years, the company’s DNA has transformed without ever forgetting its origins, its values and the great passion for the racing world, and not only for that, which has always allowed the conquest of incredible achievements, as evidenced by the company’s palmares that, from 2005 to date, has reached 127 world titles.
