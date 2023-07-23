Italy, 2023, Airoh comes out with its latest and greatest Twist helmet. One of the brand’s best-selling lines, the Twist 2.0 is the new and improved version of a fan-favorite, features a better fit, and Airoh’s Sliding Net ventilation system.

The update to the Twist line of helmets comes with a few key updates which expand upon the safety and performance of this dirt helmet. Airoh’s lightweight design coupled with its aggressive and unique look makes this helmet a fan-favorite among younger riders looking to grow their skills on the dirt or for experienced riders who are looking for great value in an off-road lid.

Aimed at the off-road segment, the helmet is tailored for dirt riding with massive venting channels, a lightweight build, and a comfortable liner for even the most prolonged and demanding sessions. The key updates here include the updated expanded polystyrene (EPS) lining that now boasts a better fit and updated safety.

The biggest update to the Twist 2.0 is the ASN or Airoh Sliding Net system. ASN is a ventilation technique from Airoh that facilitates air extraction, and it comes in the form of a net inside the helmet that improves safety and comfort for the rider. Paired with the airflow channeling system, Airoh guarantees excellent ventilation, with ASN, Airoh can assure even better venting performance from this lid.

Gallery: Airoh Twist 2.0

17 Photos

Apart from that, the same great aerodynamics have been incorporated in the second generation of the Twist. The rear spoiler enhances the lid’s stability at speed, the adjustable peak is also a part of the equation, with strategic cut-outs for optimal airflow. Of course, the eye port is large enough to accommodate goggles, such as Airoh's Blast model. Finally, the helmet also features a dust filter and a double-D retention system.

The shell of the Airoh Twist 2.0 is made out of a High-Resistant Thermoplastic material. The inner lining is removable, washable, and hypoallergenic, which brings the total weight of the helmet to about 1,240 grams or about 2.7 pounds. The helmet is certified for ECE 22.05, and the size ranges from XS all the way to XXL.