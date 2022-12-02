Ask any seasoned rider and they’ll tell you that motorcycle gear isn’t cheap. For beginners, taking on such expenses after purchasing a bike can seem like punishment for a good deed. Whether you rip on the road or attack the trail, a quality helmet, jacket, pants, and boots can cost upwards of $2,000.

To help off-roaders stay safe without spending their savings, Airoh introduces its Blast XR1 MX goggles. The budget-friendly eyewear doesn’t go light on features either.

“After twenty-five years of experience in the world of motorcycle helmets, we felt the need to put our wealth at the service of motorcyclists by enriching our offer,” noted Airoh founder and CEO Antonio Locatelli. “The objective is to meet the needs of those who are taking their first steps in the off-road world and who, in addition to a helmet, need a coordinated mask to face their first adventures.”

Airoh engineers the XR1 to fit an assortment of MX and adventure helmets thanks to its flexible frame. The triple-layer foam not only delivers comfort but also wicks moisture away from the rider’s eyes. A scratch-resistant lens preserves visibility with an anti-fog treatment, while its extra-wide field of view maximizes the user’s peripheral vision. Airoh doesn't forget about aesthetics, applying a cylindrical mirror treatment to the lens along with tear-off posts for budding racers.

Securing those flexible frames to the rider’s helmet, an adjustable elastic headband benefits from non-slip silicone strips running the length of the strap’s underside. Airoh offers the Blast XR1 MX goggles in nine matte finishes (white, yellow, orange, red, pink, blue, light gray, dark gray, and black). Owners can further personalize their look by mixing and matching five different lens colors (clear, mirrored red, mirrored blue, mirrored silver, and dark smoke).

Retailing for €45.99 (~$48 USD), the Airoh Blast XR1 MX goggles enter the off-road fray as an option that won’t break the bank.