Modulars are in once again for Airoh, but with a bit of twist. The brand is letting fans and would-be fans know about its newest helmet, the Mathisse.

Instead of the traditional flip-up design, this helmet flips back with the chin bar neatly trucking at the back of the helmet. While there are quite a few models that already do this, the Mathisse is a returning model name that the brand calls “a masterpiece.”



Just look at the video! It’s full of things you don’t expect like lasers and an art installation that seems like a chore to break into. The helmet also gets a neat showcase giving us an overview of the work that the brand put into it. Airoh was also able to design an integrated communications system that fits the helmet perfectly. You can, however, go for a different system altogether like a Cardo or a Sena, but the control panel won’t sit flush as it does on this particular lid.



As for the helmet’s construction, it’s made out of a High Resistant Thermoplastic, generally classified as polycarbonate. Even with the mechanism, the helmet comes in at just 1,675 grams, or about 3.69 pounds, which is relatively light considering that it is modular. Safety ratings include ECE 22.05 as well as a P/J homologation, which means that you can legally ride with the helmet with the chin bar tucked at the back while on the bike. Compared to most lids of this type, Airoh seems a little sleeker. Normally, the hinge mechanism is exposed, but the Mathisse is sleek all the way through.



You can get the Airoh Mathisse for €339.99 EUR, or about just under $400 USD, and I’m very curious to see how the Bronze Matt colorway looks in person, but if you're more of a standard color type of rider, then there is gloss white and matte black for you.