Motorcycle luggage shouldn’t be taken for granted, and a good quality bag can last you a long time. There are many manufacturers in the market that will give you a great piece, but perhaps Kriega might be the first that comes to mind if you fancy a premium-grade bag that’ll stand the test of time.

Perhaps that is what REV’IT thought when they were coming up with a new line of backpacks. Named the “Barren H2O” this pack was developed and designed in collaboration with Kriega to help it take on any adventure whether short or long.

Pun alert, it’s packed with features to help you on your journeys such as its advertised 100 percent waterproof 11-liter main pocket, a 7-liter rear compartment, and even a Hypalon net that you can easily lash things onto. The pack’s pockets feature a waterproof roll-top for its main pocket and a zip-access pocket for its 7-liter compartment. REV’IT states that the smaller pocket can be used to store a tool roll, water bottle, or an optional 3.75-liter hydration reservoir to combat dehydration on the road. Plus, for your most valuable items, there is an internal 1-liter waterproof pocket for your phone or for other more sensitive items.

Perhaps the most stand-out feature on the pack would be its Hypalon net. With its elasticated accord, it grants more external storage for clothing or extra weather-proof layers. Meanwhile, Kriega chimes in with its Kriega Quadloc-Lite harness that helps keep the weight of the pack away from the shoulders and distributes the load to the chest and the rest of the upper body. On top of that, the pack also has a removable waist strap to further distribute the weight of the pack.

As for safety features, the pack gets some reflective print at the back to help with night-time visibility.

Available colors include an all-black and a black-light grey colorway. Personally, I’d get the all-black if I was truly serious about taking this pack around the world through some of the dirtiest roads and trails. However, that light-grey color makes a great case as well.

You can get the pack for $249.99 USD, which is a bit on the steep side if you are on a budget, but considering two great gear manufacturers came together to create such a product, it's well-worth the investment if you’re an avid adventurer in search for a do-everything piece to bring on your next ride.