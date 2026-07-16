Here's The Triumph Speed Twin 1200 TFC, And It's Dripping With Factory Performance Upgrades

Around a year and a half ago, I had the great pleasure of experiencing the Triumph Speed Twin 900 for the first time, and it was a great deal of fun. But it was my colleague Robbie Bacon who put first the Triumph Speed Twin 1200, then the Speed Twin 1200 RS through their respective paces.

And truly, if there's any bike that comes closest to the Speed Twin 1200 TFC I'm going to detail for you now in the brand's current lineup, it's surely the Speed Twin 1200 RS. Only, where the RS utilizes Marzocchi suspension, the TFC ups the ante even further and goes down the fully adjustable Öhlins route. Is there always room for improvement? I mean, usually, but this should be pretty difficult to top.

Did I mention that there are titanium Akrapovič silencers involved? No? Well, then, consider this your official notice.

You get clip-on handlebars, as well as a billet aluminum top triple clamp. Also: rearsets, praise be! As well, you get a beautiful leather and suede saddle (and if you're not hearing Bret Anderson in your head right now, it just shows that you were not a fellow Britpop nerd, and more's the pity). You get gorgeously machined bar-end mirrors.

You get both carbon fiber bodywork and gold accents, but done in such a way that it looks sleek and understated, not all shouty and orange like the RS. Incidentally, Triumph calls this colorway 'Obsidian Gold,' and honestly, that's a pretty good description; slightly mysterious, very upmarket, all waiting to reveal its full glory to you in direct sunlight. Mind you, I do like the orange on the RS; as I've stated before, I'm very much a fan of bright colors on motorbikes, and I frequently wish we had more of them.

Gallery: 2027 Triumph Speed Twin 1200 TFC 6 Source: Triumph

Brakes are Brembo Stylema calipers, and there's a Brembo radial master cylinder up front, complete with a Brembo MCS adjustable front brake lever to really finish off this thought process. Cast aluminum wheels are there to reduce unsprung mass (always a magical thing), and they come shod in Metzeler Racetec RR K3 rubber.

Underneath all of that is that fabulous 1200cc parallel twin out of the current Triumph Bonneville line, which makes a claimed 103.5 horsepower at 7,750 rpm, alongside torque that's tuned so you get a full 112 newton-meters (or around 82.6 pound-feet) of torque way down in the rev range, at only 4,250 rpm. While I haven't ridden a Speed Twin 1200, I have ridden several other Bonneville 1200s, and I can tell you for a fact that this low-down torque is positively delightful to experience in action.

As for electronic rider aids, the TFC grants you Triumph Shift Assist, three riding modes in the form of Sport, Road, and Rain, optimized cornering ABS, and of course traction control. Since we're in the US, we get the standard LED front and rear indicators due to our current vehicle standards, but if you're elsewhere in the world, Triumph is using some "compact bullet-style multifunction rear lights" in the rear, as well as "matching short-stem LED bullet indicators" up front, in addition to an LED headlight (which is now standard across all the 1200s, that LED headlight).

A full-color TFT dash and a handy USB-C charging socket up on the handlebars complete the package, making sure any rider in the cockpit can easily access the information they want and need, as well as keep their devices charged on the ride.

Pricing and Availability

Only 750 of the 2027 Triumph Speed Twin TFCs will be made and sold worldwide. If you're in the US, you can order one now, at the MSRP of US $21,995. If you're in Canada, the MSRP starts at CAD $24,995. Throughout the US and Canada, the Speed Twin TFC is expected to roll into dealerships in October 2026. As with all TFCs, each of these bikes will be numbered on the top triple for a little bit of extra specialness.

What do you think?

For price comparison purposes, the current Speed Twin 1200 RS starts at US $17,195, while the regular Speed Twin 1200 starts at $15,395.

If you had to pick just one Speed Twin 1200, which one would it be, and why? Sound off in the comments.

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