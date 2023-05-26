If you were the boss of KTM, what would you do after introducing a raft of important changes and upgrades for the 2024 KTM EXC and EXC-F two- and four-stroke enduro ranges? Would you take it all one step further and let the 2024 KTM EXC Six Days range out of the bag? Because that’s exactly what KTM just did!

Announcing them in late May 2023 gives enthusiasts plenty of time to get their hands on one before the 2023 International Six Days Enduro kicks off in Argentina in November. The livery for the 2024 EXC Six Days range reflects the renowned competition’s return to Argentina by proudly displaying the country’s flag for what KTM says is only the second time ever.

The 2024 KTM EXC Six Days range takes the 95 percent new chassis found on the regular 2024 EXC range and twists the knob to 11 with a raft of performance-minded upgrades. Built to withstand the intense and rigorous atmosphere of the International Six Days Enduro, there are quite a few trick bits here to appreciate.

Gallery: 2024 KTM EXC Six Days range

12 Photos

Starting in the saddle, the 2024 EXC Six Days range gets a new, grippier seat made specifically for this range. Orange frame protectors are installed all around to help prevent damage. Out front, the handlebar was crafted with a specific Six Days bend to improve rider ergonomics for this style of riding.

The closed-cartridge WP suspension remains the same as on the 2024 EXC range, but the brakes on the Six Days range become a semi-floating front disc and a solid rear brake disc setup. Wheel rims are high-strength units from Giant on the Six Days range (and with a Six Days logo), and they come wrapped in Metzeler Six Days Extreme tires.

Other notable upgrades include orange-anodized and CNC machined triple clamps, an orange front axle puller, rear brake safety wire, orange Supersprox stealth rear sprocket, an orange chain guide, a composite skid plate, a map-select switch on the handlebar, a radiator fan, and an anthracite coated silencer complete with a Six Days logo.

Six bikes are included in the 2024 EXC Six Days range. Over on the two-stroke side, riders can choose from the 2024 KTM 250 EXC Six Days or the 2024 KTM 300 EXC Six Days. For those running four-strokes, the choices range from the 2024 KTM 250 EXC-F Six Days, the 2024 KTM 350 EXC-F Six Days, the 2024 KTM 450 EXC-F Six Days, or the 2024 KTM 500 EXC-F Six Days.

What about pricing and availability? Those will vary by region, but KTM says that the 2024 EXC Six Days range should begin rolling into dealerships in June 2023. For the most accurate information in your region, your best bet is to reach out to your local KTM dealer with any questions you may have.