If you’ve been waiting for the 2024 KTM 450 SMR to arrive, then you’ll be pleased to know that it’s finally here. With a priority placed on mass centralization, light weight, good handling, and a sharp, 1990s-inspired new graphic, the 450 SMR is not just here to compete—it's here to win. Just ask AMA Supermoto contender Lukas Höllbacher, who fought for the title with the 2023 version and will continue to do the same with the 2024 SMR.

For the 2023 model year, the KTM 450 SMR’s engine slimmed down to a mere 59 pounds and tilted backward in the frame by two degrees, resulting in an ever-so-slightly lower front sprocket position. As anyone looking for increased performance can tell you, millimeters matter—and the 2024 450 SMR continues with this configuration.

The 450cc single overhead cam engine makes a claimed 63 horsepower with an unspecified torque figure. Bore and stroke are 95mm by 63.4mm. A 44mm Keihin throttle body is part of the SMR’s secret sauce in its current iteration. The engine is mated to a five-speed Pankl gearbox. A Suter slipper clutch and Brembo hydraulic system for that clutch are also standard—and naturally, you also get a quickshifter.

Suspension consists of a 48mm WP XACT upside down front fork setup in the front, as well as a WP XACT monoshock with linkage setup in the rear. Both compression and rebound are adjustable at both ends of the bike with no need for additional tools. Braking duties are performed by Brembo at both ends, with a four-piston radial caliper up front and a 310mm front brake disc, and a single-piston caliper and a 220mm brake disc in the rear.

Wheels are lightweight and strong Alpina alloy units with CNC machined hubs. They’re fitted with Metzeler Racetec Sm K1 rubber that KTM describes as heating up quickly and having a wide performance scale across both different temperatures and different types of terrain.

Other features of the 2024 KTM SMR 450 include an electric start, tool-less air filter, a flat and high seat with a grippy seat cover, a 7.2-liter fuel tank, two selectable engine maps that can be accessed via handlebar switch, launch control, traction control, and a rollover sensor that automatically kills the engine in the event of a crash.

Pricing and availability for the 2024 KTM 450 SMR will vary by region, but Team Orange says that this bike should start rolling into dealer showrooms in May 2023. For the most up-to-date information on availability in your area, your best bet is to speak to your local KTM dealer with any questions you may have.