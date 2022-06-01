KTM has taken an evolution-over-revolution approach to its 450 SMR supermoto platform in recent years. Team Orange reintroduced the track-only supermoto to its lineup in 2021 following a 7-year hiatus. The model received modest updates for 2022, but when KTM overhauled its SX motocross lineup in May, 2022, the 450 SMR followed in its wake.

For 2023, the sharp-handling bike gains the same hydro-formed, laser-cut frame found on KTM’s SX four-strokers. The firm refined the frame’s longitudinal and torsional flex characteristics by varying wall thickness. The innovation doesn’t stop there either, with a polyamide-reinforced aluminum two-piece subframe lightening the load and a new rear shock mount improving anti-squat traits.

The rear shock itself is a shorter, lighter WP XACT unit, but the shock delivers just as much travel as the previous model while increasing energy absorption and stability. The front end receives WP’s 48mm AER fork with split-damping and tool-less adjusters. A four-piston Brembo caliper biting a 310mm disc up front and a single-pot clamper mated to a 240mm rotor in the rear complete the chassis.

Similar to the SX series, KTM focused on mass centralization in 2023, rotating the 63-horsepower, 60-pound, 450cc single rearward by two degrees. New cylinder internals, a revised crankshaft, and a sprocket mounted 3mm lower contribute to the cause. The new electronic Keihin Engine Management System offers two ride modes, traction control, switchable quickshifter, and launch control, while the Pankl Racing five-speed gearbox and Suter slipper clutch are perfectly suited for the kart track.

As a track-only model, each 2023 450 SMR comes shod in sticky Metzeler Racetec SM K1 supermoto slicks. To help riders reach the highest lean angles possible, KTM also placed the footpegs in the innermost position while also increasing surface area by 26 percent. Team Orange has only announced the model for the European market thus far, with a €11,690 ($12,450 USD) price tag and availability starting in June, 2022.