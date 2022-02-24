Axiis Engineering Art is known in the enduro and motocross world for its high-quality CNC machined products. The Portuguese company was founded in 2015, and has since proven its mettle in the world of competitive off-road with its line of CNC-machined accessories such as foot pegs, bar risers, and lighting equipment. In 2018, the company made known its intentions of becoming more than just an aftermarket accessories supplier.

It unveiled a radical concept electric supermoto called the Liion, and it featured styling that was clearly derived from Axiis' extensive off-road background. More importantly, it promised some really impressive performance figures—134 horsepower and 177 lb-ft instantaneous torque. After the initial debut of the concept however, the Liion seemed to slip beneath the radar. That said, one global pandemic and four years later, the Liion is now a reality, well, pretty much.

The Axiis Liion isn't available for you to buy just yet. However, Axiis has managed to execute its once-conceptual work into a reality. As it would turn out, the company had been using all the money it was making from selling top-notch, race-ready CNC equipment to fund the development of the Liion. By upgrading its facilities, quality control, and overall product offering, Axiis has made its presence felt in more than 70 countries across the globe. On top of that, it now has the resources to a actually produce the Liion.

In the metal, the Liion looks very much like the concept drawings and renderings first published four years ago. It looks even better, I might add, as the designers have beautifully executed its styling and propotions to exude a manic, performance-oriented aura. The best part is that Axiis claims that the promised performance figures have not changed. Yes, the Liion is claimed to pump out 134 horsepower and 117 lb-ft of neck-snapping torque.

Other than the press photos and a few snippets of video on the Axiis official website, the real-world details of the Liion have yet to be revealed. Axiis does promise to release more information and videos of the Liion in the coming months, so be sure to stay tuned, as we could have a serious contender in the performance-oriented electric two-wheeler game.