KTM isn’t bashful about the racing success of its SX motocross line. Taking five AMA 450 supercross championships since 2015, 30 MX World titles since 2000, and eight MXGP crowns since 2010, Team Orange clearly knows what it takes to compete at the highest level. For 2023, KTM improves on that winning formula with the redesigned four-stroke and two-stroke SX models.

The motocross lineup still benefits from a hydro-formed, laser-cut frame, but the engineers improved longitudinal and torsional flex to enhance stability, energy absorption, and rider feedback. A new rear shock mount improves anti-squat behavior and the forged steering head connection amplifies feel and responsiveness at the front. Parallel frame mounts deliver extra rigidity on the two-stroke dirt bikes while rotating the engine rearward by two degrees centralizes mass on the four-strokers.

Gallery: 2023 KTM SX Lineup

16 Photos

Alongside the updated frame, the 48mm WP XACT front end with AER technology earns new hydro stops in the fork legs, which increases bottoming resistance and progressive damping. Out back, the fully adjustable WP XACT shock sheds weight and length while maintaining 11.8 inches of travel. Revised linkage seals and internal pressure balance optimizes damping characteristics and a dual compression control knob and newly designed preload and rebound adjusters make fine-tuning the chassis easier than ever.

KTM doesn’t forget about ergonomics either, increasing contact surfaces on the bodywork and wrapping the flat-profile seat in new gripper material. Repositioned peg mounts and 26-percent larger footpegs not only improve comfort and control but also tuck the rider’s feet away when scrubbing jumps or navigating deep ruts. High-grip frame protectors provide additional contact points while protecting against damage.

For the four-stroke 250, 350, and 450 SX-F models, the Austrian brand redesigned the cylinder heads and five-speed Pankl Racing Systems gearbox to maximize power, efficiency, reliability, and durability. Launch control, traction control, and a quickshifter prioritize performance, allowing budding supercross superstars to take their skills to the next level.

The two-stroke family receives the most radical updates in 2023, though. Featured on the 125, 250, and 300 SX for the first time, an electronic fuel injection system, Keihin 39 mm throttle body, and specially-tuned Vitesco ECU delivers cleaner ignition and efficient fueling. The EFI system also unlocks two ride modes with Map 1 prioritizing a linear powerband while Map 2 provides immediate throttle response and maximum power output. Lastly, an electric starter simplifies startups in the pits and out on the course.

While the two-stroke and four-stroke ranges gain several race-bred upgrades, the 50, 65, and 85 SX dirt bikes also return in 2023. The entire SX family shares similar styling with white/orange body panels and bold KTM graphics. The four-stroke SF-X line starts at $9,999 and the two-stroke SX series starts at $7,949, but KTM hasn’t announced availability in North America just yet.