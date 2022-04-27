KTM Introduces 2023 Off-Road And Enduro Lineup

Even before the introduction of its popular Duke range of street bikes, KTM has long been known for its off-road performance, and ultra-capable enduro machines. The Austrian company has been equipping off-road racers for decades, and continues to be one of the leading innovators in the world of enduro, now holding brands like Husqvarna and GasGas under its wing.

For the 2023 model-year, KTM is introducing minor refinements to its off-road model lineup in the form of the XC-W, XCF-W, and the EXC-F models. The new bikes carry over a lot of the things we’ve come to love from the previous generation of enduros. With so much technology and decades of R&D already in these bikes, it can be hard to fathom just what else the Austrian company could cook up. Well, for 2023, minor tweaks look to offer a sharper yet more refined off-road range of bikes. For starters, the aesthetics have been improved with a orange-coated Chromoly steel frame and revised graphic designs.

One thing that stands out in KTM’s 2023 enduro model range is surely the color scheme. As you can see, KTM is still predominantly orange, but has begun experimenting with new colors to give the bikes a splash of dynamic character. According to KTM, the integration of several purple elements, as well as touches of white, are meant to pay tribute to the earlier enduro models from the ‘90s.

When it comes to performance, you could say these bikes go as well as they look. They’re underpinned by a lightweight Chromoly steel trellis frame and race-proven WP XPLOR suspension at the front and back. This top-shelf suspension system features full adjustability, and a proprietary Progressive Damping System on the rear, which offers enhanced compliance, taller ground clearance, and easier maintenance due to fewer moving parts. A new set of Dunlop rubber ensures utmost traction for the XC-W and XCF-W. Up front, the new Dunlop MX33 tire ensures razor-sharp handling, while the AT81 tire offers maximum grip at the back for heavy acceleration.

As for the engines, little has changed from the previous versions. The two-stroke power units continue to make use of KTM’s Transfer Port Injection (TPI technology), which has been known to ensure cleaner running conditions, improved fuel efficiency, and a smooth and strong power delivery. Meanwhile, the four-stroke units, namely the 350cc, 450cc, and 500cc powerplants, continue to be versatile machines particularly in the competitive environment, with KTM claiming them to be the most performance-focused engines in the segment.