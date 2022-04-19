Have you been itching to get your hands on a 2022 KTM? If that’s you, then you’ll be interested to hear about the KTM Readers’ Experience, which KTM and German publication Motorrad are holding in April, 2022. The two have teamed up to give ten lucky winners the KTM testing experience of their dreams in Austria, at the beautiful Timmelsjoch pass.

All ten of the winners selected by KTM will be invited to ride a slew of KTM’s newest bikes in July, 2022. They’ll also receive accommodation, meals, and toll costs for the duration of the event, courtesy of KTM. If you’ve been thinking to yourself that the Top Mountain Crosspoint Motorcycle Museum (which is now reopened after that terrible fire) is awfully close by, there’s a plan to stop there for a visit on this journey, as well.

What bikes will winners be able to test out? KTM has a full list published, and it includes: 890 Duke, 890 Duke R, 1290 Super Duke R, 1290 Super Duke R Evo, 1290 Super Duke GT, 890 Adventure, 890 Adventure R, 1290 Super Adventure S, and 1290 Super Adventure R. Experienced tour guides will be leading the group, through a series of tours through Austria and Italy’s gorgeous landscape and mountain passes.

How do you enter? There’s a full entry form on KTM’s website, where you’ll need to fill in important information including your name, mailing address, birthdate, email address, and so on. Interestingly, the drop-down menu for country does not appear to be restricted in any way. In our hyperconnected age, of course, Motorrad readers can be located anywhere.

However, it’s also worth noting that KTM only states that it will bear the costs of accommodation and meals for the winners—not the costs of travel. With that in mind, getting yourself from Germany into Austria will certainly be a much simpler and less expensive task than getting yourself from, say, Antarctica to Austria.

In any case, if you’re interested in entering, the deadline for all entries is April 30, 2022. We’ll include a link in our Sources if you want to know more and/or sign up to try your luck. If you just want the chance to ride some of these KTMs along with a few other models, and you’re in the U.S., the 2022 KTM Ride Orange Demo Tour is still going on through November.