If you’ve been looking forward to demo ride season in America, then KTM has some good news for you. The 2022 KTM Ride Orange Street Demo Tour is officially about to kick off at the end of February, with stops planned all the way through November. A range of bikes will be available for experienced riders to try, from the 200 Duke on up to the 1290 Super Duke R Evo.

First and foremost, what bikes is KTM bringing? The demo truck will be loaded up with bikes including the 200 Duke, 390 Duke, 690 Enduro R / SMC R, 890 Duke, 890 Duke R, 1290 Super Duke R Evo, and 1290 Super Adventure R/S. Select demos will also see appearances by the 350/500 EXC-F and/or 390 Adventure. Beginning in April, the RC 390 will also join the demo bike lineup.

If you want to Ride Orange at this demo tour, you’ll need to be 21 and older to ride bikes 500cc and under, or 25 and older to ride bikes 690cc and above. Additional requirements include a motorcycle endorsement on your driver’s license (no beginners; only experienced riders), a signed waiver (available at the demo event), and proper riding apparel including but not limited to a DOT approved helmet, eye protection, gloves, long sleeves, pants, and some type of sturdy footwear (no sandals). Also, no passengers are allowed on KTM demo rides.

Here’s the full 2022 KTM Ride Orange Street Demo Tour schedule, with information current as of February 11, 2022.

February 26, 2022: KTM North America headquarters, Murrieta, California

March 10 and 11, 2022: Volusia Speedway, De Leon Springs, Florida

March 20, 2022: Motion Pro, Loomis, California

March 20, 2022: GoPro Motorplex, Charlotte, North Carolina

March 26, 2022: TBC, West Palm Beach, Florida

March 26, 2022: Skywood Trading Post & Deli, Woodside, California

April 8 through 10, 2022: Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

April 30, 2022: PGP Motorsports Park, Seattle, Washington

May 1, 2022: United Karting, Baltimore, Maryland

May 14, 2022: Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, Colorado

May 14, 2022: Portland International Speedway, Portland, Oregon

June 4 and 5, 2022: Crane Hot Springs, Burns, Oregon

June 7 through 11, 2022: Americade Motorcycle Rally, Lake George, New York

June 23 through 26, 2022: Touratech Rally West, Plain, Washington

July 22 through 24, 2022: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

August 16 through 21, 2022: North Haverhill Fairgrounds, North Haverhill, New Hampshire

September 16 through 18, 2022: KTM Adventure Rider Rally, Tamarack, Idaho

October 7 through 9, 2022: Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Alabama

October 8, 2022: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler, Arizona

November 4, 2022: TBC, Orange County, California

All event details are subject to change between the time you’re reading this and the dates listed. We’ll include a link to KTM’s event page in our Sources for the most up-to-date information, and you can of course contact any local venue listed here to confirm details closer to the date.