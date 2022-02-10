In January, 2022, we came across spy photos of what we believed to be the resurrected Husqvarna Vitpilen 1301 hypernaked. Thanks to the test mule’s circular headlight and futuristic bodywork, we supposed that the KTM 1290 Super Duke-based prototype would slot into Husky’s lineup. However, we also reported the collaborative project between automotive tuning specialists Brabus and KTM would use the Super Duke as a base.

After months of speculation by the public and testing by the partners, a KTM website leak proves that the two are one and the same. With the Brabus 1300 R prepped to hit the market on Friday, February 11, 2022, KTM momentarily published the model’s dedicated website but quickly pulled it down thereafter. While the webpage is no longer available, a quick search engine query will fetch the model’s gallery photo(s) on the KTM website.

Along with the sneak peek at the upcoming hypernaked, the webpage reveals Brabus’ positioning in the market. The tagline “Heart of a Beast, Soul of a Gentleman” certainly captures the 1290 Super Duke’s raucous attitude but also alludes to Brabus’ more sophisticated styling.

While we’ll have to wait for the 1300 R’s official introduction to learn the model’s full specs and pricing, images point to Brabus’ first motorcycling leveraging the recently launched 1290 Super Duke Evo as a base. For that reason, many believe the Brabus 1300 R will feature an electronically-damped WP Apex front end, an electronically-adjusted WP monoshock, and the Super Duke’s 180-horsepower, 1,301cc V-twin.

While we expect the Brabus to share a lot with its KTM relative, the special-edition model swaps the Super Duke’s headlight-mounted air intake for two carbon fiber air intakes at both sides of the fuel tank. Carbon fiber is a major theme of the new design as well, with the headlight nacelle, brake caliper cooling ducts, tank trim, and tail unit constructed from the lightweight material. Premium touches such as CNC-milled footpegs and adjustable levers also elevate the new offering.

Early reports indicate that only 77 Brabus 1300 R units will be available, honoring the firm’s establishment in 1977. Given the leaked photos, we expect the bike to come in Magma Red or Signature Black liveries, but we’ll know the full details from KTM and Brabus very soon.