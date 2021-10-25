On October 23, 2021, MV Agusta officially unveiled the Superveloce Ago during the 2021 Emilia Romagna MotoGP round at Misano. If you’re at all familiar with living legend Giacomo Agostini’s unrivaled racing career, the look of the finished bike probably seems like the only possible design choices that would make sense. To say it’s gorgeous is, as usual, an extreme understatement.

The Superveloce Ago features just three colors, because they’re all it needs. Matt Fire Red, Matt SV Ago Magnum Silver, and accents in Matt Ago Yellow quietly echo the confident, telltale gold of the Ohlins front fork. Only 311 of these extremely special bikes will be made, each representing one of Ago’s race victories throughout his career.

The first 15 bikes in the Superveloce Ago series also represent Agostini’s world championship titles, and come with an extra-special carbon fiber plate and leather strap on the tank to commemorate that accomplishment. Each of those first 15 units will represent one year’s world championship, with the individual year inscribed on the plate.

What else sets the Superveloce Ago apart? There’s a rather beautiful asymmetrical Arrow exhaust (and don’t worry, it’s road legal) that features two pipes on the right side and one on the left. You also get an Alcantara saddle, red grips, a special bike cover, and of course a certificate of authenticity. Additionally, Giacomo Agostini’s signature is present on the tank.

Gallery: MV Agusta Superveloce Ago

11 Photos

Brembo brakes, Continental ABS, four engine maps, eight levels of traction control, and MV electronically-assisted shift 3.0 (both up and down) are all included. One of the engine maps is naturally crafted to let riders get the most out of that Arrow exhaust.

Pricing starts at 32,100 Euros, which works out to about $37,269 as of October 25, 2021. Much like every other bike that MV Agusta sells, it comes with a three-year warranty. You can reserve yours directly via the MV Agusta website right now as we’re posting this, but once those 311 limited units are gone, they’re gone.