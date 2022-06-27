Another Goodwood Festival of Speed is in the books, and the annual event lived up to the billing. From electric vehicle test drives to off-road experiences to the famous Hillclimb, Goodwood brought countless car and motorcycle enthusiasts to West Sussex, England, on June 23-26, 2022. The fest may celebrate all things motorsport, but MV Agusta also used the occasion to raise funds for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Much like the Festival of Speed, exclusivity drives interest, and there’s nary a motorcycle more exclusive than MV Agusta’s Superveloce Ago. Dedicated to the most successful Grand Prix motorcycle racer of all time, Giacomo Agostini, the Superveloce Ago only numbers 311 units (a nod to Agostini’s 311 victories). If it isn’t hard enough to purchase one of those 311 examples, MV Agusta also commemorates Ago’s 15 Grand Prix championships with the first 15 units.

Gallery: MV Agusta Superveloce Ago Auction

5 Photos

Agostini claimed his first 500cc Grand Prix title in 1966, and an exclusive tank emblem recognizes that momentous feat. Alongside the ultra-limited badging, the 80-year-old legend's signature graces the Superveloce tank. As one of the most sought-after collector pieces in the world, MV Agusta put the one-of-a-kind neo-retro up for auction at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

In addition to super-limited Superveloce, the winning bidder also received dinner and a dedicated photoshoot with the Grand Prix icon along with free admission to Ago’s personal museum. The Superveloce Ago alone retails for €32,350 ($34,280 USD), but the extra perks sweetened the package to the tune of €54,000 ($57,220). All the proceeds from the sale will go to UNICEF’s (United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund) War in Ukraine Fund.

The organization will utilize the funds to provide, “health care, safe water and nutrition, and protection" to Ukrainian citizens. With Russia targeting critical infrastructures such as schools and hospitals, UNICEF continues to donate “medicines, midwifery kits, surgical kits, and other lifesaving supplies to health facilities”. The 2022 Goodwood Fest brought joy to countless car and motorcycle enthusiasts, but with MV Agusta’s help, it also brought critical care to those in need.