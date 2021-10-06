Germany’s Nürburgring is widely considered one of the most important circuits in motorsports. The legendary track has hosted everything from Formula 1 to motorcycle Grand Prix racing to World Superbike Championship (WSBK) rounds. Despite its prestige, MotoGP removed the Nürburgring from its calendar back in 1998 and the last WSBK round held at the circuit occurred in 2013.

While the German raceway may no longer factor into the WSBK series, many enthusiasts still see the track as a temple of motorcycle racing. For that reason, MV Agusta has partnered with the circuit for the limited-edition Brutale 1000 Nürburgring. Honoring the storied history of the raceway, the House of Schiranna will only produce 150 units of the up-spec hypernaked.

Gallery: MV Agusta Brutale 1000 Nürburgring

9 Photos

Based on the latest Brutale 1000 RR, the limited-run variant features the same Euro 5-compliant, liquid-cooled, 16-valve, 998cc inline-four found in the 2021 model, but race-spec goodies help sweeten the pot. Developed with knowledge gained in WSBK, a titanium 4-into-2-into-1 Arrow exhaust system benefits from a longer primary manifold that increases torque. A dedicated ECU map integrates the new hardware, bumping the Nürburgring edition from 208 horsepower (stock Brutale 1000 RR) to 215 ponies.

The limited-edition hypernaked isn’t just more powerful though, it’s lighter as well. The Brutale 1000 Nürburgring sports a stunning carbon fiber wheelset developed in partnership with carbon fiber specialists at BST. The wheels also tout billet hubs that shed precious grams and provide more rigidity.

The carbon fiber feast doesn’t stop at the wheels, as MV decks out the Nürburgring edition in carbon fiber bodywork, heatshield, and a trim-exclusive flyscreen. The brand claims that the new flyscreen helps reduce front wheel lift at high speed, but it’s a pretty trick headlight ornament as well. MV finishes the Brutale in a silver paint base with Nürburgring red accents. Starting at €39,900 (≈ $46,000), the Brutale 1000 Nürburgring isn’t for the faint of heart or those strapped for cash, but if you have to have to sportiest Brutale, it’s the one for you.