MV Agusta’s Brutale 1000 RR lives up to its name. From the model’s muscular styling to its 208 horsepower, the Brutale is just that. Despite the naked bike’s aggressive demeanor, MV Agusta made strides with the platform's rideability in recent years. With Euro 5 regulations now in play, it gives the Varese-based brand another shot at reforming the brutal hypernaked.

For 2021, MV Agusta keeps the Brutale 1000 RR formula intact. Bold cosmetics? Check. Electronic Ohlins suspension? You bet. Brembo Sylema calipers? Yup. Of course, the liquid-cooled, 16-valve, DOHC, 998cc inline-four returns in 2021. With a 13.4:1 compression rate, the Brutale still cranks out 208 horsepower and 86 lb-ft of torque. However, MV manages to retain those numbers despite its emissions efforts.

Similar to the Superveloce and Rush 1000 before it, the Brutale gains new engine internals to meet Euro 5 restrictions. The addition of sintered valve guides and Diamond-Like Coated (DLC) coated tappets not only helps the powerplant run cleaner but also decreases wear and heat while increasing reliability.

A redesigned exhaust also brings down emissions without sacrificing the iconic peashooter style synonymous with MV. Not all of the engine updates are Euro 5-influenced, however. A new cam profile shifts the torque curve lower in the rev range, making the Brutale that much more accessible. Though, the new Continental IMU makes larger gains in that category with lean-sensitive functions like cornering ABS and traction control.

Last but not least, the Brutale 1000 RR earns a new 5.5-inch TFT dash in 2021. The unit still features GPS navigation but now boasts a Mobisat tracker as well. MV Agusta hasn’t announced when the new Brutale will roll onto showroom floors, but the 2021 model will retail for €32,000 ($39,040 USD). While the MSRP may still seem brutal to most, MV Agusta has gone a long way toward making the rest of the Brutale surprisingly pleasant.