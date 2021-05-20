MV Agusta introduced the Rush 1000 to fanfare in 2020. The limited-edition model leveraged the same 998cc inline-four and tubular trellis frame found in the brand’s Brutale 1000RR, but added refined touches such as a round LED headlight, trimmed tail section, and rear disc wheel. MV Agusta limited the exclusive hypernaked to 300 units, and the Rush 1000 is back for round two in 2021.

Rocking the same liquid-cooled, DOHC, inline-four, the 2021 Rush 1000 is still good for 208 horsepower at 13,000 rpm and 85.9 lb-ft at 11,000 rpm. However, MV introduces new camshaft timing to increase torque in the low-end and mid-range. The addition of DLC-coated valve guides also reduces friction and improves reliability. To help the power get to the back wheel, the engineers strengthened the 6-speed transmission. The revised quickshifter also contributes to the more precise gear changes, thanks in part to a new shift sensor.

MV leaves the Chromoly trellis frame intact, but recalibrates the fully-adjustable Ohlins suspension for improved handling and response. The braking system also reinforces the Rush 1000’s pedigree, consisting of Brembo Sylema calipers, twin 320mm discs, and steel-braided lines up front. The rear benefits from a single 220mm rotor and two-pot binder. While MV tactfully tweaks the hypernaked’s hardware, the software update may represent the biggest difference.

Equipped with a revamped IMU, the Rush’s traction, wheelie, launch, and cruise control are more sophisticated than ever. Paired to a new Continental module, the IMU also adopts cornering functions for ABS. A new 5.5-inch TFT dash helps the user manage all the safety aids and My MV App compatibility allows riders to adjust settings remotely.

Retailing at €38,000 ($46,431 USD), all 300 units will come with MV Agusta’s racing kit. The accessories package includes covers for the dashboard, passenger seat, and exhaust. A CNC gas cap, machined control levers, and brake and clutch protectors outfit the Rush for the track. The SC-Project race exhaust and racing ECU transforms the hypernaked into its ultimate form, with 212 horsepower at 13,600 rpm.

Despite the ‘racing’ moniker, the kit includes additional LED indicators and a motorcycle cover for those still riding the MV on the road. Each Rush 1000 will come with a certificate of authenticity as well.