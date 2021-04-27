In 1969, Harley-Davidson introduced the first Electra Glide to the world. The touring model’s “batwing” fairing became a signature Motor Company accessory, and platforms such as the Street Glide and Electra Glide Standard still feature that iconic look. To pay homage to the batwing originator, Harley-Davidson is launching its new Icons Collection with the 2021 Electra Glide Revival.

The limited-edition trim will feature hard saddlebags which, along with the fairing, are painted Birch White to replicate the 60s-era pieces’ fiberglass finish. The Hi-Fi Blue and Black Denim two-tone paint scheme also returns in 2021, and the period-inspired tank badge amplifies the model’s nostalgia. However, the throwback doesn’t just slap a fancy paint job on the existing Electra Glide and call it a day.

A black/white two-tone, stitched single-seat captures the era perfectly and sits atop an adjustable coil spring and shock absorber. The chrome railing not only cradles the saddle but also ties in with the chrome air cleaner cover, spoked wheels, saddlebag rails, fork covers, and front fender rails and skirt. Whitewall tires complete the vintage aesthetic and set the Revival apart from Harley’s modern baggers.

Under the old school facade, the special-edition Electra Glide benefits from the bar and shield’s latest technology. The Milwaukee-Eight 114ci (1,868cc) powers the retro bagger with 118 lb-ft of torque and the Boom! Box GTS Infortainment system tucks in behind the classic batwing fairing. Harley-Davidson's RDRS Safety system also provides cornering-dependent ABS, traction control, and linked braking along with hill-hold assist and a slipper clutch system.

The Electra Glide Revival will be available in late April, 2021, and retails for $29,199. The Motor Company will only produce 1,500 units and each motorcycle in the series will be numbered. The Electra Glide Revival is the first model in the new Icons Collection, but the brand aims to release one or two Icons motorcycles every year.

“With The Hardwire, we made a commitment to introduce a series of motorcycles that align with our strategy to increase desirability and to drive the legacy of Harley-Davidson,” said Harley-Davidson CEO Jochen Zeitz. “With that in mind, I am proud to introduce our new limited production Icons Collection, a series of extraordinary adaptations of production motorcycles which look to our storied past and bright future.”

What other models would you like to see the MoCo resurrect in the coming years? Maybe an XR750, Low Rider, or WR Racer throwback? How about a Hydra-Glide or an EL Knucklehead? Though the Icons Collection seems to rely on nostalgia and baggers from the outset, Harley could take the program in several different directions over the next few years. We’re looking forward to seeing what they do with it.