In 1968, Harley-Davidson marketed the FLHFB Electra Glide as a cross-country tourer. The model’s “King of the Highway” accessories package delivered on that promise with a tall windshield, fiberglass saddlebags, engine guards, and a luggage rack. Back then, the Motor Company’s 74 cubic-inch (1,212 cubic-centimeter) Shovelhead V-twin and four-speed transmission helped the Electra Glide gallop across this great nation.

Highway speeds may demand a bit more pep nowadays, but the 1968 FLHFB Electra Glide’s styling remains as timeless as ever. Merging classic and contemporary, Harley-Davidson turned to the “King of the Highway” as inspiration for its latest Icons Collection entry—the 2023 Electra Glide Highway King.

Gallery: 2023 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Highway King

8 Photos

Remaining true to the original, the third Icons Collection installment comes in Hi-Fi Orange (limited to 1,000 units) and Hi-Fi Magenta (limited to 750 units) color options. The Birch White hardshell bags even mimic the FLHFB’s white fiberglass add-on saddlebags. H-D also applies a Birch White pinstripe on the fuel tank, separating the primary color from the Black Denim panel and era-inspired Harley-Davidson tank badge. To commemorate the occasion, an Icons Motorcycle Collection graphic and a laser-etched serial badge adorn the tank console.

Harley’s design team doesn’t take any half-measures either. They go the whole nine yards with color-matched detachable windshield, chrome rails along the saddlebags and front fender, and chrome steel laced wheels shod in whitewall tires. The Highway King does its predecessor justice with a touring-worthy solo saddle and Electra Glide script emblems emblazoned across each side of the front fender.

1968 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide FLHFB

Under all that nostalgia, Harley-Davidson equips the special-edition variant with its totemic Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-Twin. While the big-bore powerplant delivers gobs of torque on demand, the brand’s full suite of Rider Safety Enhancements wrangle the burbling beast with lean-sensitive ABS, linked braking, traction control, and drag-torque slip control. Even vehicle hold control provides safety when at a standstill.

On the open road, the model pounds the pavement with ease thanks to standard electronic cruise control. All the while, a halogen headlight and auxiliary lamps not only light the way but maintain the vintage aesthetic. With just 1,750 units produced and a starting price of $26,999, we expect the 2023 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Highway King to pick up right where the 1968 FLHFB Electra Glide left off.