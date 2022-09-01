Harley-Davidson launched its Icons Collection with the Electra Glide Revival in April, 2021. Drawing from the Motor Company’s rich heritage, each annual Icons entry transposes classic H-D designs and color schemes onto one of the brand’s modern models. Harley only produces each limited-run trim once and serializes each individual unit.

While the Electra Glide Revival kicked off the series with class, the new Low Rider El Diablo brings a much-needed dose of attitude to the mix. Inspired by 1983 Harley-Davidson FXRT, the El Diablo builds upon its Low Rider ST base, living up to its new surname with a hand-applied paint job.

The Bar and Shield turned to the masters at Gunslinger Custom Paint to lay down the multi-layered coats, painted panels, and pinstripes. Using no less than five different El Diablo paint hues and Pale Gold accents, the team cranked out a custom-worthy livery, complete with fade effects and candy finishes.

“The Low Rider El Diablo is a modern expression of the iconic 1983 Harley-Davidson FXRT and a representation of the creative times it was born in,” explained Harley-Davidson Vice President of Design and Creative Director Brad Richards. “It embodies the spirit of counterculture in Southern California in the ‘80s in a contemporary package that features meticulously crafted custom paint, including pinstripe trajectories that nod directly to those of the original FXRT.”

Along with the head-turning paint scheme, the Low Rider El Diablo also earns a factory-installed Rockford Fosgate audio system. The 250-watt system delivers crisp audio through a pair of 5.25-inch woofers and two remote tweeters. Users can connect personal devices with Bluetooth 4.2 while the joint-developed mobile app unlocks speed-based volume control.

Underneath all that eye and ear candy, the El Diablo maintains the Low Rider ST’s sport-touring-minding balance of comfort and performance. The Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-Twin still pumps out 125 lb-ft of torque (at 3,500 rpm), and the lockable clamshell saddlebags offer nearly 54 liters of storage. The FXRT-inspired frame-mounted fairing harbors the rider from oncoming winds while the tall rear monoshock improves both lean angle and comfort.

With a starting price of $27,999, only 1,500 Low Rider El Diablo units will be available and each example will come with a numbered badge.