On August 29, 2023, Harley-Davidson Motor Company filed a safety recall report with the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration regarding two accessory rear suspension kits that it sold for 2018 through 2023 Softails. The affected rear suspension kits could have a fastener that may fracture during use, which could then allow the rear shock absorber to come into contact with the rear tire. This could, in turn, increase the risk of a crash.

This recall applies to the Harley-Davidson Profile Low Rear Suspension (part number 54000134), with production dates ranging from November 2, 2019, through August 22, 2023. It also applies to the Harley-Davidson Tall Rear Shock (part number 54000294), with production dates ranging from January 23, 2022, through August 22, 2023.

Approximately 1,282 total accessory rear suspension kits could potentially be affected by this recall. This represents about one percent of the population. Of that total, about 831 Profile Low Rear Suspension kits are believed to be affected, and 451 Tall Rear Shock kits are believed to be affected.

This recall is related to a separate recall that Harley-Davidson issued for certain 2018 through 2023 Softails regarding a rear shock adjuster fastener that could break. Since the affected parts were used both on production bikes and also sold separately as an accessory part, there are two separate recalls.

Warning signs that a rider or passenger might experience include a strange noise from under the seat of a bike that has either of these rear suspension kits installed. If someone removes the seat, they may notice a loose rear shock adjuster. Additionally, if the shock adjuster comes into contact with the rear tire, it could either interfere in the maneuverability of the machine, or possibly cause abnormal rear tire wear.

As of August 22, 2023, Harley reports that it has not received any warranty claims, field reports, or service reports regarding contact between these suspension kits and the rear tires of the bikes on which they were installed. There have also been no injury claims. However, since the fastener on these kits is the same as the one in the recall for certain 2018 through 2023 Softail models, the Motor Company is also recalling these Parts and Accessories rear suspension kits.

Authorized Harley-Davidson dealers will replace the hardware on affected customer bikes, free of charge. All parts produced and/or shipped after August 23, 2023, will have the revised fastener, and are not affected by this recall.

Dealers will be notified about this recall between August 29, 2023, and September 1, 2023. Owners will be notified about this recall between September 8, 2023, and September 15, 2023.

Harley-Davidson's campaign number for this recall is 0182. Owners may contact Harley-Davidson customer service at 1-800-258-2464. Additionally, owners may contact the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov. NHTSA’s campaign number for this recall is 23E-063.

Please note that while this recall is related to one that Harley issued at the same time for certain 2018 through 2023 Softails, it is a separate recall that only affects certain accessory rear suspension kits sold to fit 2018 through 2023 Softails as an OEM accessory part. If you purchased an affected 2018 through 2023 Softail, that’s the recall information that applies to your situation.