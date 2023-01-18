Harley-Davidson kicked off its year-long 120th-anniversary celebration by showcasing new and revamped platforms for 2023. From the tech-packed Nighster Special to the Stateside-returning Breakout to the all-new Road Glide 3 trike, there’s something for all Harley fans. Let’s dive right in.

The Motor Company debuted its Revolution Max 975T V-twin with the Nightster in 2022. The middleweight cruiser added an entry-level option to the latest-generation Sportster lineup, but the 2023 Nightster Special benefits from the Sportster S’s cutting-edge electronic suite. That system includes Drag-Torque Slip Control, traction control, and selectable ride modes (Road, Sport, Rain, and custom modes).

Riders control that raft of rider aids through a round four-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity unlocking voice commands (when paired to a helmet headset and speakers). Harley-Davidson's iOS and Android App drives the turn-by-turn navigation and a Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) keeps the Nightster Special in optimal condition. Lastly, a passenger pillion and foot pegs unlock two-up riding for the mid-size cruiser.

Taking it up a notch, H-D brings the Breakout back to the North American market. The long-and-lean Softail doesn’t resurface without a refresh, however. Harley harks back to classic chopper styling with chrome finishes on the Heavy Breather intake, low-profile tank console, rear fender struts, exhaust heat shields, side covers, turn signals, and mirrors. The new 26-spoke wheels employ offset black/machined details for even more bling.

On the practical side, the brand’s Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-twin arms the Breakout with dragster-worthy torque and performance. A larger, five-gallon gas tank stretches the cruiser’s legs and a set of slightly taller handlebars ease the rider triangle. Along with the Fat Boy, Fat Bob, Heritage Classic, Sport Glide, and Low Rider family, the 2023 Breakout will come standard with cruise control. Customers can also add traction control for additional safety.

If you’re looking for maximum traction, the 2023 Road Glide 3 Trike has you covered. The three-wheeler leverages the front end from the massively-popular Road Glide tourer, but this is more than a Freewheeler with a facelift. The firm’s Milwaukee-Eight 114 delivers tried-and-true power while the Boom! Box GTS infotainment system provides all the creature comforts one could desire. That includes a 6.5-inch color TFT touch-screen display with Bluetooth connectivity and two 5.25-inch fairing speakers.

In addition to that infotainment system, Harley packs its trike-specific rider aids into the new model. We’re talking cornering-enhanced linked braking, ABS, traction control, and Drag-Torque Slip Control. To capture the iconic shark-nose look, dual Daymaker LED headlamps highlight the frame-mounted fairing but a reverse gear and a weather-proof rear trunk make this a Road Glide like no other.

While H-D designers brightened up the Breakout with chrome finishes, the Freewheeler goes to the dark side in 2023. The trike now features a black-finished Milwaukee-Eight 114, front end, headlamp nacelle, tank console, controls, and exhaust.

The model’s 2023 transformation isn’t simply cosmetic, though. The Motor Company’s engineers replace the Freewheeler’s 15-inch rear wheels with larger 18-inch hoops. The gloss-black aluminum wheels not only amp up the styling with exposed lug nuts but also dramatically alters the model’s stance.

All new and returning 2023 models will hit Harley-Davidson dealerships in the coming months.