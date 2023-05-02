Back in 1920, Harley-Davidson racer and “Wrecking Crew” member Ray Weishaar adopted a piglet named Johnnie. Following race-wins, Weishaar frequently perched the piggie on his gas tank during victory laps. The popular practice eventually earned Harley the nickname Hog and the piglet the nickname Fast Johnnie.

To this day, the Motor Company still embraces the Fast Johnnie mascot. Even the 2021 King of the Baggers champion Kyle Wyman sports a stylized sticker of Fast Johnnie on his Road Glide race machine. So, when H-D devised a line of muscle car-inspired liveries for its growing Enthusiast Collection, Fast Johnnie had to come along for another ride on the tank.

Gallery: 2023 Harley-Davidson Fast Johnnie Enthusiast Collection

5 Photos

Based on the Road Glide St, Street Glide ST, and Low Rider ST, the Fast Johnnie range already benefits from the nature of The Motor Company’s sportiest tourers. That includes the brand’s largest production engine – the Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-Twin – and model-specific suspension settings.

To complement that function, Harley’s design team turned to muscle car forms. Resplendent in Celestial Blue, all three ST models also feature eye-catching white racing stripes from tip to tail, from panels to panniers.

“The striping graphic effect is a powerful signal to the generation that came of age during this era, and is still impactful today,” explained Harley-Davidson Vice President of Design and Creative Director Brad Richards. “The Celestial Blue base color selected for Fast Johnnie recalls a popular tone from the muscle car era. For the graphic striping, we created a custom white color formulated to authentically reflect the era, executed in a classic thin-wide-thin pattern on the sides and top of the motorcycle bodywork. The look is a nod to pure Americana.”

Given the results, we wouldn’t be surprised if the designers tacked a picture of the legendary 1965 Shelby Cobra to the inspiration board, but Harley distinguishes the Fast Johnnie bikes with unique touches. From the Enthusiast Collection logo on the rear fender to the Bar and Shield badge on the right side of the tank to the Fast Johnnie character on the port side, these baggers aren’t like any others rolling out of Milwaukee.

As such, Harley-Davidson will restrict the combined production of the three variants to just 2,000 units. That exclusivity pushes the Enthusiast Collection Low Rider ST to $24,099, while the Street Glide ST and Road Glide ST command $32,899 in Fast Johnnie trim.