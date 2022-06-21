Harley-Davidson's military roots date all the way back to the early 20th century when the brand supplied motorcycles to the U.S. Armed Forces in World War I and World War II. The Motor Company quickly became intwined with military culture, with many a G.I. remaining true to the Bar and Shield after leaving the service.

To celebrate active and prior members of the U.S. Armed Forces, Harley presents the G.I. Enthusiast Collection featuring the 2022 Pan America 1250 Special and 2022 Tri Glide Ultra. MoCo designers created a special Mineral Green Denim Deluxe paint just for the series, and military-inspired graphics complete the new uniform.

“The new Mineral Green Denim Deluxe paint pays homage to the Olive Drab paint used on Harley-Davidson WLA models,” revealed Harley-Davidson Vice President of Design Brad Richards. “The tank graphic celebrates the iconic white five-point star, which was used during WWII on military vehicles.”

Gallery: 2022 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special G.I. and Tri Glide Ultra G.I.

The new livery looks especially utilitarian on the 2022 Pan America 1250 Special, but the full-size adventure bike remains unchanged under the surface. That means the liquid-cooled Revolution Max 1250 V-Twin still pumps at the heart of the Pan Am, while the optional adaptive ride height technology caters to the inseam-challenged. The Army fatigue green colorway, military emblem, and Enthusiast Collection logo on the front fairing push the Pan America 1250 Special G.I. to a $20,799 MSRP.

The G.I. Enthusiast Collection Tri Glide Ultra edition boasts the same Mineral Green Denim Deluxe color scheme and service-inspired graphics but adds extra accents with a White Star decal on the trunk door and Enthusiast Collection and Harley-Davidson badges on the rear of Tour Pak luggage carrier. The special-edition trim remains mechanically identical to the standard Tri Glide Ultra and retails for $38,099.

This is just the beginning for Harley’s Enthusiast Collection, though. Each year, the brand will launch a new Enthusiast Collection series in limited quantities across specific motorcycle models. Just like the G.I. installment, each entry will receive special-edition paint created to honor the unique backgrounds within the Harley-Davidson community.