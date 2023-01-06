Harley-Davidson is in the final planning stages for its big announcement on January 18, 2023. In addition to outlining its 120th-anniversary Homecoming event, the Motor Company will also roll out new-for-2023 models. If you simply can’t wait for the official announcement, Harley’s latest regulatory submissions provide a sneak peek at some of the tricks the company has up its sleeve.

According to U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Association V.I.N. decoder data, dug up by our colleague at Motorcycle, Dennis Chung, H-D plans to bring the Breakout back to American shores. As a part of Jochen Zeitz’s Rewire Strategy, the brand cut the Softail variant in 2021. Now, it seems like the custom chopper-styled model will return stronger than ever.

Before its demise, the Breakout bore the firm’s 114 ci Milwaukee-Eight V-twin. NHTSA documentation indicates that the low-slung cruiser will champion the 117 ci M8 this time around, a mill only shared with Harley’s ST lineup (Low Rider, Street Glide, and Road Glide), Low Rider S, and CVO collection.

One model that won’t pack as much pep is the X350RA. Produced by Chinese moto giant Qianjiang group, the beginner-friendly Hog will harness a 353cc parallel twin and chassis developed from the Benelli 302S. The city runabout will act as Harley’s appeal to younger riders and urban commuters, especially with its 23-horsepower rating.

Based on the filing, we can also expect the Bar and Shield to commemorate its 120th year with Anniversary edition models. The six-bike series will include the Heritage Classic Anniversary, Fat Boy Anniversary, Ultra Limited Anniversary, Street Glide SP Anniversary, Road Glide SP Anniversary, and Tri Glide Ultra Anniversary.

Lastly, Swiss regulatory info suggests that Harley could also add another installment in its Icons Collection with the Electra Glide Highway King. The FLHFB model code not only harkens back to the original Electra Glides of the 1960s but the recent discontinuation of the Road King indicates that the Highway King could return the Electra Glide to its windshield days.

The latest documents may tip Harley-Davidson's hand, but like any poker player worth their salt, we won’t know what’s truly up the brand’s sleeve until January 18, 2023.