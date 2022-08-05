The ability to buy whole sets of custom-painted sheet metal out of the Harley accessories catalog is one of the more unique facets of owning a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Don't like your stock color? Just flip through your Big Book and check out this year's available factory custom paints. It's pretty rad. During the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Harley plans to launch a new set of custom-painted tins for its touring models called Apex. Let's take a look.

According to a Harley press release, the new Apex paint colorways are inspired by Harley's long racing history and, specifically, the paint jobs from its XR750 flat tracker. Indeed, as you can see, the color schemes use Harley's iconic orange and black racing livery to great effect.

According to the press release, the Apex colorway features, "a graphic outline on the fuel tank which mimics the shape of the tank on the legendary Harley-Davidson® XR750 flat track racing motorcycle. On models with a fairing, the graphic sweeps back to align with the tank graphic and leads with an angle that suggests speed. The lines on the front fender connect visually to those on the side covers and saddlebags, creating a flowing effect. When viewed in profile, the motorcycle appears to be in motion."

“Apex factory custom paint gives riders the opportunity to express the thrill of speed and competition on the bodywork of their bagger,” said Harley-Davidson VP of Design and Creative Director—Motorcycles Brad Richards. “This paint scheme communicates velocity and forward momentum with lines and colors inspired by Harley-Davidson® competition motorcycles.”

Harley states that the Apex colorway will be available for the rest of 2022 as a factory-installed option on the following touring models:

Road King Special

Street Glide Special (both chrome and black trim versions)

Ultra Limited (both chrome and black trim versions)

Road Glide Limited (both chrome and black trim versions)

Road Glide Special (both chrome and black trim versions)

In addition, Harley is selling Tour-Pak luggage carriers and front fenders painted to match the Apex colorway so riders can further customize their rides. Any Harlistas interested in the fancy new Apex custom paint should contact their local Harley dealer.